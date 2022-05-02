Kevin Hart Introduces Gran Coramino, an Ultra-Premium Tequila Brand

Today, two world-class masters of their crafts, unstoppable comedian, entertainer and businessman Kevin Hart and eleventh-generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, will debut their highly-anticipated tequila brand, Gran Coramino. Led by Beckmann’s generational knowledge and Hart’s love for premium tequila, Gran Coramino is a unique Reposado Cristalino tequila finished in Cabernet wine casks for a high-quality, complex taste that redefines smoothness.

Driven by Hart’s mission to introduce a high-quality product to a new community of tequila drinkers, Gran Coramino debuts with one of the smoothest Reposado Cristalinos, an aged, clarified tequila, on the market. Hart shares, “I’ve had a passion for tequila for a very long time and have always wanted to create my own. Through this process, I was able to truly be part of the development from the ground up and create a vision based on the tequila that I love.” When it comes to the taste, Hart was set on creating “the perfect Tequila Cristallino. Something that both a true tequila connoisseur and a novice would enjoy.” He explains, “I wanted Gran Coramino to be something different in the market, to tell a story that hadn’t been told before. For my fans, for my culture. A tequila that could be presented to my generation correctly.”

Finding a partner with a heritage rooted in tequila to create an authentic product and being hands-on in the project was crucial for Hart. “I’d been looking for the right person to do this with for many years” he details. “When I met Juan, I knew instantly that he was the best possible partner to join forces with. His family has been in the business for over 250 years.” The 100% agave tequila is produced using a unique slow-filtration process that Beckmann invented for the tequila industry more than 10 years ago. First, it is aged in eastern European oak barrels and finished in California Cabernet wine casks to reflect the state that Hart calls home. The liquid is then transformed into a Cristalino tequila, delivering a complex, deeply smooth flavor with a crystal-clear appearance.

Image: courtesy of Gran Coramino

As a successful entrepreneur, Hart continues to raise the bar what’s possible for entertainers. His media company Hartbeat recently sold a $100 million stake to a private equity firm, valuing the company at more than $650 million. It’s no surprise that Gran Coramino’s brand motto is ‘Hard Work Tastes Different’ considering all that Hart has accomplished since starting out as a stand-up comedian. He reflects, “To me, it means that you can’t have an amazing result without putting in the hard work. As an entrepreneur and businessman, you need to be willing to put your heart and soul into any project. You have to be a part of the product and that means being there every step of the way, from the distilling to the final bottling and packaging. Gran Coramino was a labor of love and I think that comes through in every aspect, especially the taste.”

The brand will be donating $1 from every bottle sold to support entrepreneurs and small businesses from communities in Mexico and the US. Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino will be available for pre-sale exclusively through ReserveBar on May 2nd ($60 a bottle) and will be available for in-store purchase in June. For more information, visit grancoramino.com.