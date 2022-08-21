Meet Gabrielle Reyes, ‘The Singing Chef’ Making Veganism Fun With Sing-a-Long Cooking Classes

Known as the “singing vegan chef,” Gabrielle Reyes fuses her enthusiasm for music with healthy, plant-based eating. As a TV personality, actress, and singer, Chef Reyes has racked up a major social media following (452,000+ followers) as a culinary expert who creates irresistibly delicious vegan food that feeds the body, celebrates life, and encourages her followers to “eat the rainbow.” In addition to sharing her passion for food, Reyes is open about the personal healing journey she experienced after cleaning up her diet.

Chef Gabrielle Reyes. Image: courtesy of subject.

Raised by Haitian and Puerto Rican parents, Chef Reyes’ recipes are rooted in her cultures, inspiring her to cook up a colorful fusion of soul-food with Caribbean and Latin influences. Reyes discovered her passion for food after a long, hard journey that lead her to plant-based eating. As a child, she endured personal trauma and tragedy, including the murder of her father by her mother, being abused and orphaned at just 17, and battling body dysmorphia and bulimia for years. The decision to go vegan proved to be a life-altering, healing path to a healthier, happier existence. It also gave her the confidence to pursue acting and singing while spreading the gospel of plant-based cooking

Today, Reyes shares her go-to, hearty recipe for a vibrant summer salad that’s worth singing about.

Rainbow Salad with Creamy Pineapple Dressing

Image: courtesy of Gabrielle Reyes

Chef Reyes exclaims, “Who said that vegans eat bland, boring meals? Not I said the Gab! Since your girl doesn’t do basic, we are making a HUGE feast of flavor loaded on a bed of colorful ingredients that I adore! I mean, how stunning is this Rainbow Salad? Totally GORGEOUS! Oh yeah, and the zesty Pineapple + Habanero Dressing is the perfect marriage between sweet, spicy, tangy, and sassy. Eat the rainbow my loves!”

INGREDIENTS:

Chopped Massaged Kale and Chopped Lettuce (3-6 Cups)

Diced Red Pepper (½ Cup)

Shaved Carrots (½ Cup)

Diced Pineapple (½ Cup)

Diced Cucumber (½ Cup)

Chopped Purple Cabbage (½ Cup)

Cooked Chickpeas (½ Cup)

Cooked Black Beans (½ Cup)

Everything Bagel Seasoning (2-4 Tbs)

Avocado Slices (½-1 Avocado)

DIRECTIONS:

CHOP AND SERVE IN A LARGE BOWL

CREAMY PINEAPPLE DRESSING INGREDIENTS:

Coconut Cream or Hummus (1.25 Cup)

Fresh Pineapple Juice (⅓ Cup)

Apple Cider Vinegar (2 Tbs)

Chopped Fresh Green Onion (1 Cup)

Smoked Paprika (¾ Tbs)

All Spice (1 Tsp)

Lime Zest (1 Tbs)

Habanero or Scotch Bonnet Pepper (¼-1 Tbs)

Garlic (3 Tbs)

Nutritional Yeast (5 Tbs)

Salt and Pepper to Taste

DIRECTIONS:

BLEND TOGETHER UNTIL SMOOTH AND CREAMY