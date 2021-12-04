|Descendents of a Displaced Black Community Are Reparations from the University of Georgia|Re-Up The Vibes With D’USSÉ XO and Riedel’s Limited Edition Glass Set|For The Love Of Hip-Hop: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia’s Verzuz Was The Culture At Its Finest|EBONY Rundown: Mary J. Blige Announces New Album, Ari Lennox Breaks Silence Following Arrest, and More|A Peek into Louis Vuitton’s ‘Virgil Was Here’ Menswear Show|Straight Flexin’: 10 Best Dressed Women You Need On Your Timeline This Week|Antonio Brown and Two Other Players From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Suspended for Misrepresenting Their COVID-19 Status|EBONY Exclusive: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Discuss Family Dynamics in Their Netflix Thriller ‘True Story’|Aariel Maynor Arrested In Connection With the Killing of Jacqueline Avant|Should Sanders Be a ‘Prime Time’ Head Coaching Target for Major College Programs?

Re-Up The Vibes With D’USSÉ XO and Riedel’s Limited Edition Glass Set

  • D'USSE and Riedel are re-released their extremely popular limited edition cognac glass set following its initial release in November.

Who says you can’t drive the boat any time of year? Although a bottle of D’USSE shared amongst friends mixed with sunshine and good music is the perfect summertime vibe, you can drive the boat safely and in style this winter with D’USSÉ Cognac and Riedel’s sleek, limited edition cognac glass set.

After selling out within minutes in November, the celebrity favorite cognac brand beloved by artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne restocked their collaboration with the glassware company on December 2nd. In case you’re in the market for last-minute holiday gifts for the homies or for that one uncle who brings a bottle to every family function, the set includes One (750 mL) bottle of D’USSÉ XO and a pair of D’USSÉ Riedel tulip glasses in black. 

D’USSE was founded by Shawn Jay-Z Carter and crafted by Maître de Chai Michel Casavecchia in 2012. Over the years, it has become a hit at parties and events and even inspired a festival titled D’ussé Palooza, which was held in different cities pre-pandemic. The set is priced at $280 and can be purchased on eservebar.com

See Also
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: 8 Everyday Luxuries that Honor the Most Important Woman In Your Life

Whether you gift this set or treat yourself with it to use on a rainy (or snowy) day, having this set in your possession will definitely make you a crowd-favorite trendsetter this holiday season.

Image: courtesy of Reserve Bar
Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!