Re-Up The Vibes With D’USSÉ XO and Riedel’s Limited Edition Glass Set

Who says you can’t drive the boat any time of year? Although a bottle of D’USSE shared amongst friends mixed with sunshine and good music is the perfect summertime vibe, you can drive the boat safely and in style this winter with D’USSÉ Cognac and Riedel’s sleek, limited edition cognac glass set.

After selling out within minutes in November, the celebrity favorite cognac brand— beloved by artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne — restocked their collaboration with the glassware company on December 2nd. In case you’re in the market for last-minute holiday gifts for the homies or for that one uncle who brings a bottle to every family function, the set includes One (750 mL) bottle of D’USSÉ XO and a pair of D’USSÉ Riedel tulip glasses in black.

D’USSE was founded by Shawn Jay-Z Carter and crafted by Maître de Chai Michel Casavecchia in 2012. Over the years, it has become a hit at parties and events and even inspired a festival titled D’ussé Palooza, which was held in different cities pre-pandemic. The set is priced at $280 and can be purchased on eservebar.com.

Whether you gift this set or treat yourself with it to use on a rainy (or snowy) day, having this set in your possession will definitely make you a crowd-favorite trendsetter this holiday season.