Stay Cool and Refreshed With These 10 Creative Cocktail Recipes

Whether you’ll be at the beach or behind a BBQ this holiday weekend, stay cool and refreshed in the sweltering heat with these easy-to-mix cocktails full of bright summer flavors. If you’re prepping for a party, these drinks incorporate delicious flavors, festive garnishes and glassware you can customize to fit your own unique style and guaranteed to pleases your guests.

From frozen, fruity treats to chilled classics, there’s an easy-to-make beverage for everyone below!

Ketel One Vodka Infused Popsicle

Image: courtesy of Ketel One

Ingredients:

10 oz Ketel One Vodka

24 oz Lime Club Soda

Juice of lemons

10 Popsicle Molds

1/2 cup Strawberries

1/2 cup Orange Slices (Peaches)

1/2 cup Pineapple

1/2 cup Cucumber

1/2 cup Blueberry

1/2 cup Blackberries

Method: Pour all tonic soda, lemon juice, and Ketel One Vodka into pitcher – stir well. Place ½ cup of fruit into each mold (one mold with strawberry only, one orange mold with oranges only, etc). Then equally pour soda and vodka mix across popsicle molds. Place in freezer for 4-6 hours.

Pineapple Fizz Cocktail

Image: courtesy of Cocktail Courier

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.2 oz Pineapple Juice

Top with Hella Bitters & Soda

Method: Place all ingredients, except Hella Bitters and Soda, into shaker and shake with ice. Strain into collins glass and top with Bitters & Soda.

Sunset Rose Cocktail

Image: courtesy of Belvedere

Ingredients:

3 oz Whispering Angel

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

.5 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz Honey Water

3 Blackberries

Garnish with Mint Leaf

Method: Place Blackberries into shaker and muddle. Add remaining ingredients into shaker except the Rosé. Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with Rosé and garnish with Mint.

Meyer Lemon Spritz

Image: courtesy of Moriah Sawtelle

Ingredients

1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda

1.5 oz Vodka

Mint Leaves

Lemon Wheel or Twist

Method: Bring it all together in a wine glass over ice. Stir gently and garnish.

Glenmorangie X Blackcurrant

Image: courtesy of Glenmorangie

Ingredients:

2 oz X by Glenmorangie

1 oz Lemon Juice

½ oz Blackcurrant Cordial

⅓ oz Agave Syrup

Method: Fill highball glass with crushed ice. Add X by Glenmorangie, lemon juice and agave syrup. Stir, then top with blackcurrant cordial. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a blackberry.

La Valoma

Image: courtesy of Volcan

Ingredients

2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

¾ Oz Agave Syrup

A pinch of salt

Method: Combine Volcan Blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, salt and agave syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a highball glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

BACARDÍ Rum Negroni

Image: courtesy of Bacardi

Ingredients:

2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum

1 oz MARTINI & ROSSI® Riserva Speciale Rubino

1 oz MARTINI & ROSSI® Bitter Liqueur

Method: Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing glass with ice, and stir until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass filled with a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange wedge or twist.

Independence Rey

Image: courtesy of SelvaRey

Ingredients/Method:

Pour .75 oz Pomegranate Syrup (Grenadine) into a glass.

Next, add ice to that same glass.

In a separate glass, shake, strain, & pour 1 oz Lime Juice and 2oz SelvaRey White Rum down a bar spoon into the original glass.

After, pour .5oz Blue Curacao on top of the lime and rum mixture.

Add a Mint Bouquet Garnish to the rim.

Lightly stir all ingredients in the glass before enjoying.

SelvaRey Mai Tai Recipe

Image: courtesy of SelvaRey

Ingredients:

2 oz SelvaRey White Rum

1 ½ oz Pineapple Juice

½ oz Orgeat

¼ oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Method: Combine in a shaking tin with ice, shake & strain, garnish with a lime and mint. Serve in a double old-fashioned glass.

SelvaRey Piña Colada Recipe

Image: courtesy of SelvaRey

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz SelvaRey Coconut Rum

3 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz Cream of Coconut

Squeeze of Lime

Method: Combine in a shaking tin with ice, shake and strain over fresh ice, and garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry.