Take Classic Summer Cocktails to the Next Level With a Hint of Hibiscus

Introducing this year’s most in-demand ingredient for the hottest summer days – hibiscus. The flavorful flower is surprisingly versatile and serves as the perfect addition to any and all spirits, from vodka to tequila. The appeal is due to the burst of earthy tartness, a tad milder than citrus, that instantly enhances the flavor profile of any drink. For the hosts among us, the vibrant rosy hue of the flower makes any drink feel fresh, and like the bartender put extra effort into it (especially if you throw in the actual flower). Whether you’re hosting a BBQ, birthday party, or just sippin’ with friends, there are endless ways to get creative with the vibrant ingredient and a festive garnish to really wow your guests.

Below, we’ve listed an array of delicious cocktail recipes featuring hibiscus, with different types of spirits, that are also easy on the eyes.

Hibiscus Basil Lemonade

Image: courtesy of Crystal Head Aurora Vodka

Ingredients:

2 oz. Crystal Head Aurora Vodka

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Hibiscus Syrup

3-4 Basil Leaves

Club Soda

Method:

Add Crystal Head Aurora, fresh lemon juice, hibiscus syrup and basil leaves to a cocktail shaker and gently muddle. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a Collins glass with ice and top with soda. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel and basil leaves.

Hibiscus Cooler

Image: courtesy of Dos Hombres

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

0.5 oz. Agave Syrup

0.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz. Hibiscus Tea

Soda Water

Method:

Add all ingredients minus soda water to a shaker tin with ice. Shake then strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with dried hibiscus flowers and lime wheel.

Hibiscus Rose

Image: courtesy of Glendalough Rose Gin

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Glendalough Rose Gin

0.5 oz. Hibiscus Tea Syrup*

0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Prosecco

Dried Lemon Wheel, garnish

Rose Petal, garnish

Method:

*To Make the Hibiscus Tea Syrup: Steep 7 Hibiscus tea bags in 33 oz. of water for 15 mins. Add 16 oz of sugar and stir until dissolved.

Pour the Rose Gin, Hibiscus Tea Syrup and Lemon Juice into a shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double Strain into a coupe glass and top with prosecco. Garnish with a dried lemon wheel and rose petal on top.

Ruby Red Margarita

Ingredients: courtesy of Tanteo tequila

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tanteo Blanco Tequila

0.75 oz. Lychee Liqueur (i.e. Giffard Lichi Li Liqueur, SOHO Lychee)

0.5 oz. Monin Hibiscus Syrup

0.5 oz. Agave Nectar

0.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Method:

Place a large ice cube in the center of a coupe glass. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain into the coupe glass on the side of the large ice cube. Don’t pour right on top of cube. Garnish: Large rock & Hibiscus flower.

Hibiscus and Roses

Image: courtesy of Cutwater Hibiscus Vodka

Ingredients:

2 oz. Cutwater Hibiscus Vodka

0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

0.75 oz. simple syrup

1 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

Sparkling Rosé

Method:

Combine all ingredients (except Sparkling Rosé) into a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until cold. Strain over fresh ice in a Collins glass. Top with Sparkling Rosé and garnish with a grapefruit zest and flower.