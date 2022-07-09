These Plant-Based Recipes by Chef Charity Morgan Mimic Your Favorite Fast-Food Meals

As a self-proclaimed “plegan” (people that eat primarily plant-based and are continuing to grow in their efforts and consciousness), Chef Charity Morgan is all about helping people transition from a diet of animal products to plant-based meals. As a graduate from the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Morgan is passionate about providing nutrient-rich, savory, and easy-to-follow recipes while educating about the benefits an organic, non-gmo, plant-based lifestyle can have on the body and overall wellbeing.

She explains, “My plant based journey began by making versions of dishes I was already familiar with. I always say “make the foods you love just swap out the ingredients” [with ones made from plants]. Choose better quality options that work for you and your family. Start with the basics.”

Image: courtesy of Charity Morgan

Chef Morgan’s debut cookbook, Unbelievably Vegan contains 100+ bold, incredibly tasty plant-based recipes fueled from her passion for pairing her affinity for cooking with her creativity. The book serves as an excellent guide to anyone who is transitioning to a diet free of animal products and doesn’t know where to start or a lifelong vegan in search of new ideas.

Her meals are so tasty, Chef Morgan has become the go-to culinary wiz for several NFL players, and celebrities across the board, providing them with vegan meal preparation. They simply can’t deny how much the diet improves their athletic performance and their overall health.

Read on for some mouth-watering, flavor-bomb recipes from Unbelievably Vegan.

Soy Curl Tacos

Image: Charity Morgan

Ingredients:

1- 8 pounce package of Soy Curls

1- Taco Seasoning packet (or homemade to taste)

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1- 14.5 ounce can of diced tomatoes (untrained)

Optional- 1 onion diced and sautéed before adding soy curls

Tortillas (any variety)

Optional garnishes: lettuce, tomato, avocado/guacamole, plant-based cheese, jalapeños, salsa, plant-based sour cream.

Instructions:

Soak soy curls in boiling hot water for 10 minutes. Drain. Press out as much water as possible. Set aside.

Heat a large large. Optional sauté 1 diced onion in 1 tablespoon of neutral oil. Once onions are translucent add soy curls and sauté for 4 to 6 minutes to slightly brown.

Add seasonings, salt and pepper. Mix.

Add diced tomatoes with its juice.

Simmer for 3 to 5 minutes to allow the flavors to open up.

Adjust seasoning if needed.

Serve with warm tortillas and optional garnishes.

Weekday Lo-Mein

Image: courtesy of Charity Morgan

Ingredients

4 Tablespoons avocado oil, divided

1 packet baked tofu, cubed

1 head napa cabbage, shredded

2 carrots, peeled and julienned

1 bunch green onions, sliced and divided

1 head broccoli, or bok choy, rough chop

1 12-16 ounce box Gluten Free Spaghetti Noodles

1-2 Tablespoons Black or White toasted sesame seeds

2 Tablespoons Toasted Sesame oil

Sauce

¼ cup plant-based oyster sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

1 Tablespoon coconut sugar

½ cup vegetable stock

2 Tablespoons cornstarch

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 inch ginger, minced

Instructions

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, add noodles, cook 7-8 minutes, drain and set aside. 2. To make the sauce, add all ingredients to a mixing bowl and whisk to combine, set aside. 3. In a wok or large high-sided saute pan, add 2 Tablespoons oil to medium high heat. Add

tofu, cook and turn until all sides are nicely browned. Remove and set aside. 4. In the same wok, add remaining oil on high heat, add cabbage, carrots, half the green onions, and broccoli. Cook vegetables while keeping them moving in the wok, using a large spoon or spatula for about 5 minutes. Don’t overcook, they should still have a crunch.

5. Lower the heat to medium high, Add cooked noodles, tofu and sauce. While stirring and mixing all ingredients, cook until the sauce thickens, about 5 minutes.

6. Transfer to a serving dish, garnish with sesame seeds and remaining green onions.

Vegan Whipped Feta With Fig Topping

Image: courtesy of Charity Morgan

Ingredients

2 8-ounce blocks of Violife vegan feta (taken out at room temp for 20 minutes)

2 tablespoons plant-based milk (only needed if feta is still cold)

Vegan Honee, agave or date syrup for drizzling

Fig, Rosemary and Shallot

2 Tablespoon avocado oil

1 shallot, thinly sliced

2 large 5–6-inch sprigs rosemary, stems removed

6 Turkish or Mission dried figs, quartered

Pinch of salt and pepper

Cracker, toast points, sliced baguette, sliced apples or pears for serving

Instructions

In a small sauté pan over medium heat, add oil. Add Shallots, stir and sweat for 5 minutes.

Add figs and rosemary, increase heat to medium high heat. Continue to stir and cook until the shallots and figs are well caramelized, about 10 minutes. Rosemary should be slightly fried but not burnt. Add salt and pepper to taste. Set Aside.

Place feta in a medium bowl or stand mixer bowl. Using a whisk attachment for a stand mixer or fork for a hand mixer, whip feta on medium breaking up and larger pieces (add plant-based milk if feta is cold and stiff). Once smooth increase mixer speed to high and whip for 1 to 2 minutes until feta is fluffy and smooth.

Place whipped feta in a serving bowl smoothing the top and making a small swell in the center. Place Fig mixture in the center of the swell allow pieces to scatter on the top of the whipped feta. Drizzle with honee. Serve immediately with crackers, toast points or sliced baguette.