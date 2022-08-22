|Venus Williams’ Nutrition Brand ‘Happy Viking’ Raises $2M in Investments From Other Top Athletes|Dr. Dre Reveals His Near-Death Experience Following a Brain Aneurysm|Fat Joe to Star in Solo Stand-Up Show Based on His Upcoming Memoir|Meet Gabrielle Reyes, ‘The Singing Chef’ Making Veganism Fun With Sing-a-Long Cooking Classes|Texas School District Removes ‘The Bluest Eye’ and All Versions of the Bible From Its Classrooms and Libraries|‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Star Chanel Ayan Reveals That She Is a Female Genital Mutilation Survivor|10 Celeb Power Couples Who Make It Work in Both Business and Love|R&B Legend Tevin Campbell Confirms That He Is Gay|Dwyane Wade and LeBron James Set to Executive Produce ‘The Redeem Team’ Documentary|Regina Hall Taps Into Her Inner Baptist Church Lady for ‘Honk For Jesus’

Venus Williams’ Nutrition Brand ‘Happy Viking’ Raises $2M in Investments From Other Top Athletes

venus-williams-happy-viking
Tennis Champion Venus Williams. Image: courtesy of Happy Viking.

After years of research and working with world class nutritionists, Williams founded her own superfood, vegan nutrition brand.

After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2011, tennis champion Venus Williams became deeply passionate about plant-based nutrition and spent years developing better foods to reduce her inflammation, chronic pain, and fatigue. Not only did Williams’ overall health and performance drastically improve, she was inspired to create Happy Viking, a superfood nutrition brand that offers 100% plant-based, delicious protein powders that can be used for smoothies, baked goods, and creamy protein shakes to make healthy eating as easy as possible. 

Backed by health experts, Happy Viking offers complete meal shakes packed with superfood ingredients including 20g protein, 1 cup fruits and vegetables, 1 billion probiotics and prebiotics, 60+ superfoods, vitamins & minerals, ancient grains, electrolytes, dha omega-3, mct oil, fiber, and more in decadent flavors including Vanilla Bean and Triple Chocolate. Health benefits include sustained energy, collagen boost to hair and nails, lean muscle, improved digestive health and brain function, and immune support. 

Happy Viking shakes, $55 per canister, drinkhappyviking.com

The brand has gained approval from some of the world’s top professional athletes as well who share Williams’ mission to bring awareness and accessibility to plant-based diets. In the most recent round of financing, she raised $2 million from an impressive list including Serena Williams, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s 35V, Peloton Vice President of Fitness Programming and global wellness expert Robin Arzón, professional golfer Michelle Wie West, soccer champion and Medal of Freedom recipient Megan Rapinoe, tennis star Reilly Opelka, and basketball phenoms Isaiah Hartenstein and Collin Sexton, among others.

Venus Williams preparing a plant-based smoothie. Image: courtesy of Happy Viking.

Speaking on the milestone investment, Williams says “I’ve seen first-hand what the benefits of adopting a plant-based diet has done for my body and performance. With Happy Viking, I want to give everyone the opportunity to be healthy, feel good, and live their dreams. I’m so excited to have these other world-class athletes on board to support our mission!” 

