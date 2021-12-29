5 Ways to Upgrade Your Decor in the New Year

With the new year approaching, it’s important to set new goals for ourselves. If we learned anything from quarantine life, it’s that we need to make our home a place that we’ll enjoy being confined to for long periods of times—because, hey, we’re still in a pandemic.
Like with almost any new goal plan, major overhauls are not necessary. Simple changes can make a huge difference. Give grungy-looking walls a refresh with a new coat of paint. Buy a fresh set of dishes in a faux marble finish to make every meal feel like a fine dining experience. Add wall sconces to a room to give it a feel of old world charm. Upgrade your cheap booze by displaying it on a fancy bar cart—it might not be top shelf but at least it will look like it is.
Below are 5 suggestions to upgrade your decor in 2022.