5 Ways to Upgrade Your Decor in the New Year

With the new year approaching, it’s important to set new goals for ourselves. If we learned anything from quarantine life, it’s that we need to make our home a place that we’ll enjoy being confined to for long periods of times—because, hey, we’re still in a pandemic.

Like with almost any new goal plan, major overhauls are not necessary. Simple changes can make a huge difference. Give grungy-looking walls a refresh with a new coat of paint. Buy a fresh set of dishes in a faux marble finish to make every meal feel like a fine dining experience. Add wall sconces to a room to give it a feel of old world charm. Upgrade your cheap booze by displaying it on a fancy bar cart—it might not be top shelf but at least it will look like it is.

Below are 5 suggestions to upgrade your decor in 2022.

Image: courtesy of Hovia



Hovia Scrawl Black & Beige Wavy Line Abstract Wallpaper Mural, from $4.40/ft2, hovia.com



Accent a wall with abstract-printed wallpaper to bring more art into your daily environment.

Image: courtesy of Wayfair

Wayfair Lineberry 2 Light Dimmable Armed Sconce, $76, wayfair.com



Wall sconces are a chic way to light up any room.

Image: courtesy of CB2



CB2 Swirl Dinnerware, $46, cb2.com



Upscale-looking dinner plates make every meal feel like a fine dining experience. A fancy set will also inspire you to host dinner parties (when it’s safe again).

Image: courtesy of Target



Room Essentials Gallery Frames (set of 7), $35, target.com



Any way frame it, those pictures of you with your fam and friends deserve center stage at your place.