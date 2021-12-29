|5 Ways to Upgrade Your Decor in the New Year|U.S. Lifts Travel Ban to South African Countries|A South Carolina Restaurant Owner Has Donated Over 60 Cars to People in Need|2021, the Year Black Athletes Gave Mental Health the Spotlight It Deserves|This Deck of Cards Inspires Good Deeds for the New Year|Black Maternal Health Draws Key Allies for the Movement|Anti-Abortion Activists ‘Claim’ Overall Concern for Black Lives|‘Fannie Lou Hamer’s America’ Highlights the Activist’s Vision for This Country|EBONY Rundown: CDC Reduces Isolation Time for People with COVID, and More|8 Stylish Puffer Jackets That’ll Keep You Warm

5 Ways to Upgrade Your Decor in the New Year

Image: courtesy of Marko Geber for Getty Images

With the new year approaching, it’s important to set new goals for ourselves. If we learned anything from quarantine life, it’s that we need to make our home a place that we’ll enjoy being confined to for long periods of times—because, hey, we’re still in a pandemic.

Like with almost any new goal plan, major overhauls are not necessary. Simple changes can make a huge difference. Give grungy-looking walls a refresh with a new coat of paint. Buy a fresh set of dishes in a faux marble finish to make every meal feel like a fine dining experience. Add wall sconces to a room to give it a feel of old world charm. Upgrade your cheap booze by displaying it on a fancy bar cart—it might not be top shelf but at least it will look like it is.

Below are 5 suggestions to upgrade your decor in 2022.

See Also
The Rock Takes His Shot With His Own Tequila

Image: courtesy of Hovia

Hovia Scrawl Black & Beige Wavy Line Abstract Wallpaper Mural, from $4.40/ft2, hovia.com

Accent a wall with abstract-printed wallpaper to bring more art into your daily environment.
Image: courtesy of Wayfair
Wayfair Lineberry 2 Light Dimmable Armed Sconce, $76, wayfair.com

Wall sconces are a chic way to light up any room. 
Image: courtesy of CB2

CB2 Swirl Dinnerware, $46, cb2.com

Upscale-looking dinner plates make every meal feel like a fine dining experience. A fancy set will also inspire you to host dinner parties (when it’s safe again). 
Image: courtesy of Target

Room Essentials Gallery Frames (set of 7), $35, target.com

Any way frame it, those pictures of you with your fam and friends deserve center stage at your place.
Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Selene Bar Cart, $199, urbanoutfitters.com

Top-shelf liquour deserves a fancy bar cart; and, it’ll make cheap booze look like it’s top shelf.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!