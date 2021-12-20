6 Chic Space Heaters to Warm Your Home or Office

If you didn’t notice winter is here. It’s time to bring out warm essentials like cozy socks, warm throw blankets, and space heaters for chilly living spaces. And for those of us who have to return back to the office and deal with full-blast A/C, a personal space heater can do wonders for your work area.

Amazon, the hub for everything you need, has hundreds of great chic heaters that won’t ruin your carefully curated decor. And, the current models are whisper-quiet, so you won’t have to worry about any clinkety-clackety ruckus ruining your Zoom calls.

Say bye to ugly, bulky space heaters and hello to these chic and stylish versions that will elevate any environment.

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Heat Storm HS-1500-ILODG Cabinet Heater, $128, amazon.com



Image: courtesy of Amazon



Infray Space Heater, $63, amazon.com



Image: courtesy of Amazon



Lasko Bladeless W/Remote Space Heaters, $114, amazon.com



Image: courtesy of Amazon



Govee Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, WiFi & Bluetooth App Control, $105, amazon.com





Image: courtesy of Amazon



Lasko Designer Series Ceramic Space Heater, $67, amazon.com

