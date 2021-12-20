|6 Chic Space Heaters to Warm Your Home or Office|Julius S. Scott, Noted Scholar and Professor of Caribbean History, Passes Away at 66|Kangol Kid, Founder of Trailblazing Hip Hop Group UTFO, Passes Away at 55|T.I. Shares Holiday Cheer With 5th Annual Holiday Caravan|Kyrie Irving Will Play With the Brooklyn Nets on Road Games|Adrienne Adams to Become First Black Woman to Lead the City Council of New York|EBONY Rundown: Study Says Full Vaccination Paired With COVID Breakthrough Infection Offers ‘Super Immunity,’ and More|Black Friday: Getting to Know Celebrity Make-Up Artist and Content Creator Jaleesa Jaikaran|Pyer Moss Releases New Edition of ‘Sculpt’ Sneaker Just in Time for Christmas|Beyoncé Has Joined the World of TikTok

6 Chic Space Heaters to Warm Your Home or Office

Image: courtesy of Ruslan Dashinsky for Getty Images

If you didn’t notice winter is here. It’s time to bring out warm essentials like cozy socks, warm throw blankets, and space heaters for chilly living spaces. And for those of us who have to return back to the office and deal with full-blast A/C, a personal space heater can do wonders for your work area.

Amazon, the hub for everything you need, has hundreds of great chic heaters that won’t ruin your carefully curated decor. And, the current models are whisper-quiet, so you won’t have to worry about any clinkety-clackety ruckus ruining your Zoom calls.

Say bye to ugly, bulky space heaters and hello to these chic and stylish versions that will elevate any environment.

Image: courtesy of Amazon

Heat Storm HS-1500-ILODG Cabinet Heater, $128, amazon.com
Image: courtesy of Amazon

Infray Space Heater, $63, amazon.com
Image: courtesy of Amazon

Lasko Bladeless W/Remote Space Heaters, $114, amazon.com
Image: courtesy of Amazon

Govee Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, WiFi & Bluetooth App Control, $105, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon

Lasko Designer Series Ceramic Space Heater, $67, amazon.com
Image: courtesy of Amazon

Wapemork Space Heater, $90, amazon.com 
