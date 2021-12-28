7 Motivational Mugs to Start Off Your Days Right in 2022

Before 2022 begins, load up on a few cute ceramic mugs with inspirational slogans to help get your day started off right. Sites like Amazon and Etsy host a multitude of Instagram-friendly coffee cups with a large variety of motivational sayings in a plethora of fonts. Outside of just drinking out of an “inspirational” mug, use it as a means to help you reach your goals. As you take sips, mentally create a list of what you want to have accomplished for the day, week, or year and start working towards it. Yes, it’s time to start making things happen!
Here, we’ve rounded up 7 inspirational-slogan cups to help get you in the right mindset to achieve your dreams.