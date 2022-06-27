Artist Walker Noble Collabs With West Elm For Décor Line Inspired By His African Ancestry

Artist Walker Noble wanted to evoke “warmth, family and heritage” in his all-new collaboration with West Elm, which pays homage to his African ancestors as well as his wife and business partner DiDi’s Brazilian roots. Weaving in inspiration from his home state of California too, Noble designed this exclusive collection of wall art, rugs and decor to fit with any style.

As a Black-owned company, Walker Noble Studios operates on the guiding principles of making art enjoyable and accessible to everyone. His storefront in Big Sur is a convenient and interactive space for both art enthusiasts and collectors to find pieces that cater to everyone’s tastes. Noble has been featured for his celebrated work and mission to democratize art in Architectural Digest and The LA Times. He has also partnered with Pottery Barn, Madewell, and Patagonia for capsule lines.

Image: courtesy of West Elm

The Walker Noble Studios x West Elm collaboration interprets Walker’s distinct design perspective and African heritage, that is energetic and bold, much like the creator. The collection of wall art, textiles and rug collection focuses on several graphic motifs, drawing upon Walker’s Californian style, his world travels and culture. He explains, “Wanderlust really kicked in for us during the pandemic…I found myself creating pieces from a place of wanting to experience the world again.” The bold geometric design throughout the collection is based on Kuba cloth, a 17th-century textile that originated in the region.

Read on to shop select pieces from the 11-piece collection, which retails from $30.00-$1,099, below.

Image: courtesy of West Elm

West Elm x Walker Noble Kuba Pillow Cover $47.50–95, westelm.com

Image: courtesy of West Elm

West Elm x Walker Noble Fusionby Framed Wall Art $499, westelm.com

Image: courtesy of West Elm

West Elm x Walker Noble Kuba Rug $199-1,099, westelm.com

Image: courtesy of West Elm

West Elm x Walker Noble Terrazzo Crewel Pillow Cover $46-91, westelm.com

Image: courtesy of West Elm

West Elm x Walker Noble Kuba Shower Curtain $40, westelm.com