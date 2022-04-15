Beautiful Black Homes: Inside Media Mogul Jason Lee’s Sleek Los Angeles Hideaway

Jason Lee may be the busiest media mogul in the business. The multi-hyphenate currently balances the roles of CEO and founder of pop culture news platform Hollywood Unlocked, host of the Hollywood Unlocked weekly podcast and as the Head of Media and Partnerships for Kanye West. It’s clear that Lee is booked, busy, and constantly evolving his brand. We were lucky to catch him, in between international trips, for a tour of his modern Los Angeles pad that he describes as his “space of peace.”

Although Lee’s career is built on him being on the pulse of breaking entertainment news, he says that his time at home is his chance to completely disconnect from work and lean into comfort. “I designed the home to be a source of solace. I’m not one to have a ton of people in my space. I really like my space to be mine. I love to enjoy it alone.”

“Once I shut the front door, I shut the world out because the home is actually soundproof,” he jokes. The ability to block out the outside world is intentional. “It really was set up that way…as the place where I don’t talk about celebrities, I don’t talk about entertainment; I don’t discuss who’s doing what. I’m able to disconnect in the space and bask in the stillness.”

Here, Lee walks us through his modern sanctuary, floor by floor.

Image: Keith Major.

Lee, who has lived in this residence for a year, says the unique structure of his home instantly spoke to him. “Each story of the house has its own individual elements which I love” he says. “The gym, my home office, living and dining rooms, and my bedroom are on different floors. It’s very functional when staff sometime works out of my home to block off my personal zones of the house.” He was also drawn to the sharp architectural lines and floor-to-ceiling windows that bathes the second floor in natural light.

Image: Keith Major.

With the help of interior designer Kelly Riggins, who leaned into his preference of “sleek and contemporary,” Lee was very specific when making décor decisions. The pair agreed to a minimalist palette of black, whites, and unexpected golden accents as a consistent theme throughout the home. Earthy materials and lush plants are offset by sculptural metallic details and bold lighting installments.

Image: Keith Major.

“Everything is laid out very cleanly” he notes, “very modern, very simple is my approach. I love how linear the space is—it naturally draws the eye upward.”



Sculptures at Lee’s entryway. Images: Keith Major.

Image: Keith Major.

Lee’s illuminated home office is the visual essence of his brand, and the only room where actual business talk goes down. A neon sign of his logo, accompanied by a photo collage of him posing with an eclectic mix of celebrities— including Wendy Williams, Cardi B and Mike Tyson—brings the working space to life. “The photo wall is a combination of significant milestones that I’ve had in my career, moments of meeting people that I admire or interviews or events that are memorable,” explains the entertainment mogul. These reminders of how his career has risen astronomically remind him of what he’s working for and how far he’s come.

Image: Keith Major.

Image: Keith Major.

When it’s time to unwind, Lee retreats to his cozy living room, nestled by earthy wood tones and a subtle fireplace. “It’s very rare that I get a lot of downtime. But when I do, I’m on this couch watching Netflix laying out under a weighted blanket. I always keep the weighted blanket nearby. Once it’s on me and the fire is roaring, I’m not moving, it’s a wrap!” he laughs.

Image: Keith Major.

Although he doesn’t entertain guests often, Lee’s spacious rooftop serves as the perfect environment to host a get-together. When he does throw the occasional summer barbecue, his top floor is stocked with amenities including a fire pit, a pool and jacuzzi, a pool table and an enviable 360 degree view that overlooks the city. The outdoor area also serves as the perfect place to lounge with his pups “Gucci” and “Chanel.”

Image: Keith Major

“When I think about my house, I think the most comforting part of it is reflecting on where I came from. I was raised in foster homes in a very unstable household. The ability to now own a house by myself with stability is an accomplishment in itself,” he shares. “I’m very aware there aren’t a lot of people that make it to a certain level of success. I’ve been able to understand my responsibility to continue to be that image for those that are coming after me, especially with the journey that I’ve had.”