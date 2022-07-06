Beautiful Black Homes: Interior Designer Alvin Wayne Shares Advice for Up-and-Coming Black, Queer Designers

In EBONY’s latest Beautiful Black Home tour, interior designer Alvin Wayne walks us through his high-rise NYC apartment, a space he curated for entertaining and expression. Between the sartorial blend of rich textures, vibrant Black art and unexpected accents, it’s easy to understand why Wayne has garnered an impressive social media presence, long list of clients and praise for his work in Architectural Digest, Apartment Therapy, and HGTV, to name a few.

Despite his success, Wayne isn’t interested in gatekeeping the tools that make him so in-demand. In fact, he is adamant about using his platform to uplift up-and-coming designers and encourage them to break into an industry lacking in representation and inclusivity. He explains, “I have a client who recently told me how hard it was to find a Black, queer designer in New York…That’s why it’s important for me to be visible…so people can say there are people out there like me, there are other Black, queer designers, we’re here!”

He also breaks down his masterful creative process in designing Next by 4West, a gay, Black-owned bar in Harlem, which he brought to life with his signature aesthetic as a celebratory space.

Check out the video interview below: