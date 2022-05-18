Black-Owned Marketplace ‘Thrilling’ Launches Vintage Home Goods Collection

Thrilling is the premier Black-owned online marketplace of vintage and luxury secondhand items from the best boutiques across the United States. If you love thrifting and don’t have the time to spend hours sifting through product, this is the site for you. The platform makes it fun and easy to find unique, high-quality treasures and antiques from over one hundred shops—no matter what you’re looking for. In addition to fashion items, the brand now offers a home goods collection with thousands of statement-making items including tableware, home décor, textiles and linens, and other one-of-a-kind pieces.

Co-Founder and CEO Shilla Kim-Parker has centered the company around convenience, sustainability, and supportic small, BIPOC business. She says, “As a Black and woman-owned business, celebrating diversity is critical to us; 95% of our stores are women and/or POC owned. Vintage shopping is also the most environmentally-friendly way to shop!”

If you’re looking to invest in your home, community, and the environment, keep reading for some standout finds on the site.

Image: courtesy of Thrilling

80s Candle Holder Taper Pillar Candlestick Holder $69, shopthrilling.com

Image: courtesy of Thrilling

Art Deco Era Farber Bros Krome Kraft Drinks Set $228, shopthrilling.com

Image: courtesy of Thrilling

50s Alabaster Abalone Mop Floral Dish Plate Set $75, shopthrilling.com

Image: courtesy of Thrilling

70s Ceramic Serving Dish Baking Dish Casserole Dish By Usa, shopthrilling.com

60s Blue 13 Swung Vase By Viking Glass $117, shopthrilling.com