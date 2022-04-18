Interior Designer Brigette Romanek Launched a Luxe Lighting Collection

As an award-winning interior designer, Brigette Romanek has been recognized by Elle Décor and Architectural Digest for her ability to bring livable spaces to life with fresh, exciting design concepts. The sought-after creative teamed up with iconic home furnishings brand Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams to launch ‘The Luce Collection,’ a line of luxe, vintage-inspired lighting that embodies her celebrated aesthetic and the brand’s attention to detail.

Romanek, who is the force behind Romanek Design Studio, says, “My ultimate goal is to please my clients in a way that surprises and delights. This new lighting does that in an elegant yet unexpected way.” In general, her design strategy is to maintain the functional aspect of a living space while amplifying its visual impact. As a brand, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is revered for its commitment to American-manufacturing, well-crafted modern heirlooms, responsible sourcing and sustainable partnerships.

Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Combining beauty and function, the lighting collection marries Romanek’s signature “livable luxe” style with Gold + Williams premium quality. Architectural lines and appealing curves inspired by vintage Italian lighting distinguish the fixtures. With a rich mix of lustrous antiqued brass and luminous glass orbs, the pieces are designed to add welcoming warmth to any room. Set at a luxury price point, the Luce Collection includes a floor lamp, table lamp, pendant, wall sconces and a grandly scaled six-light linear chandelier—all of which you can shop below.

Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Brigette Romanek x MG + BW Luce Table Lamp $1,330, mgbwhome.com

Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Brigette Romanek x MG + BW Luce Floor Lamp $2,530, mgbwhome.com

Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Brigette Romanek x MG + BW Luce Light Wall Sconce $930, mgbwhome.com

Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Brigette Romanek x MG + BW Luce Linear Chandelier $3,330, mgbwhome.com

Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Brigette Romanek x MG + BW Luce Pendant $1,730, mgbwhome.com