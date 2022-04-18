|The Best Looks From Coachella 2022, So Far|A Black-Owned Construction Company Is Responsible for Removing Confederate Statues Across the South|Tanzania’s First Female President Has a Bold Vision for Her Country|Inventor Helen M. Dowdell Is on a Quest to Achieve Physical Accessibility for All|Interior Designer Brigette Romanek Launched a Luxe Lighting Collection|U.S. Olympian Allyson Felix Will Retire After the 2022 Season|Hip Hop Legend DJ Kay Slay Passes Away at 55|Janelle Monáe’s New Book ‘The Memory Librarian’ Challenges Us to Merge Afro-Futurism With Our Consciousness|Keisha Lance Bottoms Says She Was Refused Service at a Restaurant for Wearing Leggings|The 10 ‘Greenest’ Cars to Buy This Year for Every Budget

Interior Designer Brigette Romanek Launched a Luxe Lighting Collection

Brigette_Romanek
Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
  • Create the perfect ambience in your home with this collection of modern lighting.
As an award-winning interior designer, Brigette Romanek has been recognized by Elle Décor and Architectural Digest for her ability to bring livable spaces to life with fresh, exciting design concepts. The sought-after creative teamed up with iconic home furnishings brand Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams to launch ‘The Luce Collection,’ a line of luxe, vintage-inspired lighting that embodies her celebrated aesthetic and the brand’s attention to detail.

Romanek, who is the force behind Romanek Design Studio, says, “My ultimate goal is to please my clients in a way that surprises and delights. This new lighting does that in an elegant yet unexpected way.” In general, her design strategy is to maintain the functional aspect of a living space while amplifying its visual impact. As a brand, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is revered for its commitment to American-manufacturing, well-crafted modern heirlooms, responsible sourcing and sustainable partnerships. 

Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Combining beauty and function, the lighting collection marries Romanek’s signature “livable luxe” style with Gold + Williams premium quality. Architectural lines and appealing curves inspired by vintage Italian lighting distinguish the fixtures. With a rich mix of lustrous antiqued brass and luminous glass orbs, the pieces are designed to add welcoming warmth to any room. Set at a luxury price point, the Luce Collection includes a floor lamp, table lamp, pendant, wall sconces and a grandly scaled six-light linear chandelier—all of which you can shop below.

Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Brigette Romanek x MG + BW Luce Table Lamp $1,330, mgbwhome.com

Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Brigette Romanek x MG + BW Luce Floor Lamp $2,530, mgbwhome.com

Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Brigette Romanek x MG + BW Luce Light Wall Sconce $930, mgbwhome.com

Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Brigette Romanek x MG + BW Luce Linear Chandelier $3,330, mgbwhome.com

Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Brigette Romanek x MG + BW Luce Pendant $1,730, mgbwhome.com

