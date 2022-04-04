Editor’s Pick: Use This Card Game To Liven Up Your Next Gathering

Described as “game night meets group therapy”, Actually Curious is a party card game designed to spark genuine conversations and forge deeper connections amongst friends, family, lovers, and even co-workers. The magic of the group game is its ability to nonchalantly incorporate the science of emotional connection to effortlessly build bonds. If you’re hosting a get-together or dinner, each stack of cards is filled with plenty of clever conversation starters and ice-breakers, perfect for bringing life to an intimate gathering.

The competitive game, created by founder Michael Tennant, is hard to stop playing once you get a few rounds in. It uses references from psychologists, journalists, crisis negotiators, game developers and everyday social situations to keep players off of their phones and instigate real conversations. Tennant cleverly designed it to be playful and fun, as an effective tactic of disarming players and slowly allowing people to be vulnerable as they ease into important topics. He calls the game “a movement to spread empathy, bring people closer together and build trust.”

Stacks of different colored cards represent different levels of intimacy, ranging from questions so light you could ask a stranger to more intense inquiries suited for your best friend or lover. The idea is, you choose the right version depending on the vibe you want to achieve. Tennant even released a special-edition ‘Black Deck’, on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, with the purpose of aiding discussions and uncovering the biases and judgments that reinforce discrimination and inequality.

To shop the Black-owned game, keep scrolling and choose a stack is right for your next party.

Happy Hour Edition, $25, actuallycurious.com. Image: courtesy of Actually Curious.

Time to amplify happiness! The pink deck of questions is full of fun icebreakers that celebrates the things that bring joy. With 52 question cards, this deck includes questions that explore players’ dreams, ambitions, and cherished memories to help foster positivity, gratitude, and connection with family, co-workers and friends.

Human Rights Edition, $25, actuallycurious.com. Image: courtesy of Actually Curious.

This special edition black deck was curated alongside Human Rights thought leaders and released on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. It is the perfect companion for exploring the heavier, important topics facing our society and our lives including social justice, mental health, environmental sustainability, and more.

Culture Edition, $25, actuallycurious.com. Image: courtesy of Actually Curious.

The third deck, called the Culture Edition, contains the lightest and most approachable questions in the collection. These purple cards are meant to illuminate commonalities and find a middle-ground regardless of age, gender, background, or political affiliation.

Curiosity Edition, $25, actuallycurious.com. Image: courtesy of Actually Curious.

The Curiosity Edition explores questions of background, values, and views on important issues like diversity and inclusion, the environment, and mental health. Based on the science of trust-building and emotional intelligence, this deck has four levels that help you get more vulnerable as you build trust.