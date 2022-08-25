Designer Brigette Romanek Launches ‘Livable Luxury’ Furniture Collection in Partnership with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Celebrated AD100 and ELLE Decor A-List interior designer Brigette Romanek announced the expansion of her interiors collaboration with modern maverick home brand Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. A longtime admirer of the brand, Romanek shares their aligned core values of sustainability and the commitment of skilled artisans to make durable, long-lasting furnishings.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams x Brigette Romanek Lucy Right daybed, pricing available at mgbw.com. Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

Building on the success of the Romanek’s first collab with the brand, a collection of statement lamps and lighting fixtures, the new ‘Lucy’ line is a curated selection of luxe, functional upholstered pieces that bring a distinct aesthetic into any room. Standout pieces include the Lucy Bed, the Lucy Swivel Chair, the trimmer 75” Lucy Sofa as a stylish choice for small spaces. The fresh silhouettes and lush curves are inspired by a harmony of architecture, fashion, and Art Deco. Furthermore, all the new pieces are American made and customizable in the brand’s extensive library of fabrics and leathers and over 20 wood finishes.



Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams x Brigette Romanek Lucy swivel chair, pricing available online at mgbw.com. Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

Romanek’s inspiration for the collaboration came from her creative journeys through fashion and music, as well as her life at home in Los Angeles with her family.

Speaking on the collab she says, “Design is about harmony. You know instantly a room has hit the right notes. You can feel it. Adding these new pieces to my collaboration with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams not only gave me that feeling, it embraced me in it. I love the way these new silhouettes provide customers with more ways to complete their interiors.”

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams x Brigette Romanek Lucy sofa, pricing available at mgbw.com. Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

The Lucy collection is available now in all MG+BW stores nationwide and online at www.mgbwhome.com.