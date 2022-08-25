|Two Women Sue George Foreman, Accusing Him of Sexual Assault in the 1970s|Black-Owned, Award Winning Whiskey Brand ‘Uncle Nearest’ Tops Esteemed Inc. 5000 List|Carmelo Anthony Partners With Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith For New Docuseries About His Life|Stephanie Allain Elected as First Black Female President of the Producers Guild of America|Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M Over Leaked Photos From Kobe Bryant Crash Site|Designer Brigette Romanek Launches ‘Livable Luxury’ Furniture Collection in Partnership with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams|Walmart Ordered to Pay $4.4 Million in Racial-Profiling Lawsuit|American Airlines Honors Bessie Coleman With Flight Operated by All-Black Female Crew|Solange Knowles Releases New Art Book ‘In Past Pupils and Smiles’ About Final Venice Biennale Performance|The Real Queen Sugar: 5 Young Black Farmers Defying a Legacy of Discrimination

Designer Brigette Romanek Launches ‘Livable Luxury’ Furniture Collection in Partnership with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Brigette Romanek. Image: courtesy of subject.

The sophisticated upholstered collection is filled with lush curves, clean lines and Art Deco motifs.

Celebrated AD100 and ELLE Decor A-List interior designer Brigette Romanek announced the expansion of her interiors collaboration with modern maverick home brand Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. A longtime admirer of the brand, Romanek shares their aligned core values of sustainability and the commitment of skilled artisans to make durable, long-lasting furnishings.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams x Brigette Romanek Lucy Right daybed, pricing available at mgbw.com. Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

Building on the success of the Romanek’s first collab with the brand, a collection of statement lamps and lighting fixtures, the new ‘Lucy’ line is a curated selection of luxe, functional upholstered pieces that bring a distinct aesthetic into any room. Standout pieces include the Lucy Bed, the Lucy Swivel Chair, the trimmer 75” Lucy Sofa as a stylish choice for small spaces. The fresh silhouettes and lush curves are inspired by a harmony of architecture, fashion, and Art Deco. Furthermore, all the new pieces are American made and customizable in the brand’s extensive library of fabrics and leathers and over 20 wood finishes.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams x Brigette Romanek Lucy swivel chair, pricing available online at mgbw.com. Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

Romanek’s inspiration for the collaboration came from her creative journeys through fashion and music, as well as her life at home in Los Angeles with her family. 

Speaking on the collab she says, “Design is about harmony. You know instantly a room has hit the right notes. You can feel it. Adding these new pieces to my collaboration with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams not only gave me that feeling, it embraced me in it. I love the way these new silhouettes provide customers with more ways to complete their interiors.”

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams x Brigette Romanek Lucy sofa, pricing available at mgbw.com. Image: courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

The Lucy collection is available now in all MG+BW stores nationwide and online at www.mgbwhome.com.

