Meet the Founder and CEO of This Award-Winning Whiskey Brand

FRISKY-WHISKEY-Nicole-Young
Image: courtesy of Frisky Whiskey
  • Frisky’s delectable blend infuses natural caramel and vanilla along with backend notes of 100% premium whiskey.
Crafted in small batches and focused on great taste, Frisky Whiskey is a newly-launched premium spirits brand, founded by Nicole Young, the only Black female founder of a flavored whiskey on the market. Young is also a trailblazer as one of only two Black female CEOs in the whiskey business and she’s already making waves in the industry. Within months, the brand has already racked up accolades for its incredibly smooth taste and is expanding the growing category of affordable, approachable whiskeys. 

In stark contrast to its competitors, which attempt to mask whiskey’s true flavor, Frisky’s delectable blend infuses natural caramel and vanilla along with the coveted backend notes of 100% premium whiskey for an unparalleled taste. The breakthrough formula results is an ultra-smooth at 70 proof, with a uniquely familiar but delicately enhanced flavor that is unmatched.

Young details “Our pleasantly uncomplicated whiskey is crafted for great taste. We’ve positioned premium whiskey’s most recognizable notes at the forefront of our flavor to deliver a welcoming experience for whisky connoisseurs, the whiskey curious and everyone in between.” Industry experts agree, Frisky’s award-winning recipe has received top honors at the San Francisco World Spirts Competition and the Beverage Testing Institute and the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge earning 95 out of 100 for taste, making it the highest rated flavored whiskey ever.

Young is especially excited to tap into the ever-growing female whiskey audience which, according to 2020 data from the market research firm MRI-Simmons, is estimated to make up 36% of America whiskey drinkers. “Equally prioritizing the female and male perspectives in terms of whiskey is long overdue and I’m excited to have the opportunity to do that with Frisky,” she says. 

She shares a velvety-smooth a cocktail recipe called “Frisky Business” to try at home.

Image: courtesy of Frisky Whiskey

Ingredients
2 oz Frisky Whiskey
4 blackberries
½ oz simple syrup
½ oz fresh lemon juice

Method
Muddle the blackberries and simple syrup in the bottom of a shaker. Add the whiskey and lemon juice then fill the shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a skewer of blackberries.

