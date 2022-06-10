|HGTV Hosts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson List Tips to Increase the Value of Your Home|Accidental Melatonin Overdoses in Children Are Up 530%, Here’s What Parents Need to Know|R. Kelly Facing Up to 25 Years in Prison After Recommendation by Federal Prosecutors|8 Fresh Scents to Gift Your Dad This Father’s Day|Simone Biles and Other Gymnasts Seeking Over $1 Billion From FBI for Mishandling Sexual Assault Investigation|The Block Is Hot: Prom Edition|JAY-Z Is Launching a Bitcoin Financial Literacy Program in Brooklyn|Grand Rapids Officer Charged With Second-Degree Murder in Shooting Death of Patrick Lyoya|Meet Justine Lindsay—the First Openly Transgender NFL Cheerleader|‘B-Boy Blues’ Director Jussie Smollett on Bringing Black Gay Male Love to Life

HGTV Hosts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson List Tips to Increase the Value of Your Home

Egypt_Sharrod_Mike_Jackson
As seen on HGTV’s Married to Real Estate, hosts pose in the redesigned kitchen of the Post's newly remodeled home. Image: courtesy of Reveal Portrait.
  "Studies show that the attractiveness of the exterior of a home can boost its resale price by 7% on average."
Using their unparalleled real estate and building expertise, Married to Real Estate HGTV hosts and spouses Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have a long list of useful tips for making strategic home purchases and even smarter renovations. Sherrod, who is a powerhouse real estate broker and Jackson, a notable contractor, are known for transforming fixer-uppers and uncovering the potential of any home with a few upgrades. Just in time for warm-weather “renovation season,” the power couple is breaking down design hacks, renovation advice, and providing immediate solutions for EBONY readers to increase their home value.

Renovation Season Tips

  • Before
  • After
In partnership with TimberTech, the premium decking solution brand, Sherrod and Jackson revamp a porch with new flooring. Image: courtesy of TimberTech.

Add more space. Wherever you can, increase your finished and heated square footage. The larger the square footage, the higher your comparability for resale. Think about an unfinished basement, storage room or ability to enclose a garage. Those are great options to increase value. Also, adding a finished deck and even a pergola increases livable space outdoors. 

Wherever possible, add a bathroom. A full bathroom addition can increase the median resale value by 5.7% on average. So, if it’s a $500,000 home, then you have increased its resale by $28,500. 

Outdoor livable spaces increase resale value big time. Extending decking or screened porches often show up on the appraisal. Adding a composite deck can be a solid investment and can add tremendous value. A high-quality composite decking material such as TimberTech, which gives you the look and feel of real wood, adds both aesthetic and can add resale value while requiring less maintenance over time.  

Boost curb appeal. First impressions are lasting impressions. Although it may not show up as a line item on an appraisal, power washing, painting, landscaping and exterior repairs always set the tone for a buyer before they ever enter a home. Studies show that the attractiveness of the exterior of a home can boost its resale price by 7% on average. 

