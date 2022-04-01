Inside Celebrity Stylist Law Roach’s Whimsically Chic Los Angeles Home

Celebrated celebrity stylist, Law Roach is easily one of the most in-demand fashion voices of our generation. Responsible for crafting flawless looks for a fleet of A-list clients, including Zendaya’s rise to fashion icon status and her most-recent stunning look on the Oscar’s 2022 red carpet, he has truly made his mark on the industry. As an image architect, it’s no wonder that Roach’s home is a visual masterpiece. Between the striking textures, impressive collection of contemporary Black art, mementos of fashion history and eye-catching elements, his exceptional gift for elevating the unexpected extends to his home as well.

After purchasing his Los Angeles house in December 2019, Roach originally intended to design it in a soft gray palette, but when the pandemic started a few months later, it changed everything. Not long after settling into his new abode, the world shut down and most of Roach’s styling jobs came to a halt. It wasn’t long before he decided to funnel all of his creative energy into his home and decided the neutral tones had to go. Shares Roach, “Although I had never tackled interiors before, I knew I wanted to be surrounded by color and texture during such an isolating time. It was a learning experience and about me just experimenting and trying new things. My home became my artistic outlet.”

Rather than hiring an interior designer, the super stylist trusted his vision and collaborated with a contractor at 360 Capitalist Ventures to dream up an aesthetically-driven, playful-yet-curated space that inspires people who enter his home “to look around and discover things.”

Image: Keith Major.

When it came to finding inspiration, Roach found reference images on social media, and trusted in his contractor’s maximalist ideas—like the bold pink palm wallpaper that greets guests at the entrance of the home, enhanced by vibrant artwork by Kehinde Wiley. “Although mixing patterns and such bold color isn’t my typical approach to styling, to be able to do that in my home was actually quite incredible and liberating,” admits Roach.

Image: Keith Major.

Much like his sartorial approach, there is always a mix of unexpected details in every room you walk in. For example, the sleekness of his all-black kitchen is complimented by a glowing back-lit portrait of President Obama, a piece by artist Richard Arthur. “I actually had some things re-done twice until it felt like me, including my kitchen. It went from all-white to gray to black,” recalls Roach. Overall, he wasn’t afraid to keep re-designing elements, until it “felt right.”

Image: Keith Major.

In addition to learning about interior design, this project also sparked Roach’s interest in collecting art from notable Black artists. Decorating his domain became the catalyst for him “wanting to become a collector.” His living room is a celebration of Black excellence, artistic expression and a reminder of the many milestones that he has reached. He connected with artists and gallerists through Instagram to select pieces that sparked emotion, including the floor-to-ceiling painting by Nelson Makamo on display in the salon. In addition, hanging above the fireplace is a framed photograph of Roach’s feature on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, when he was named 2021’s “Top Stylist of the Year.”

Image: Keith Major.

A combination of rich details like velvet fuchsia chairs, artwork by Raelis Vasquez and gold foil wallpaper brought Roach’s dining room to life. The vibrancy in these pieces is intentional. “You must take space,” he declares. “I believe in the transference of energy and surrounding myself with what makes me joy.”

Another source of happiness for Roach are the copious fashion mementos and vintage pieces he’s acquired over the decades. “I really love clothes to the point where I don’t have to wear them; I just love to collect them. I’ve kept everything, including my first pair of Gucci shoes that I bought in college to archival pieces from my favorite Tom Ford for Gucci Spring 1996 collection. I worked so hard to have nice things and it serves as a reminder as to how far I’ve come.”

Image: Keith Major.

Undoubtedly the media room, serves as one of Roach’s favorites spots in the house for relaxing and catching up on work. A custom hand-painted wood installation by Floyd Davis of Arpentry Studio serves as the focal point and is an amped up version of Roach’s original grayscale vision. The celebrated fashion visionary describes spending hours on the comfortable custom couch as “blissful” and his place for getting some alone time.

Image: Keith Major.

Looking back on the extensive design process, Roach describes it as educational and overall extremely rewarding. It opened him up to the world of interiors and art, plus, lifted him up during the darkness of 2020. Not only is he proud of the home he’s created, but it also serves as a true visual representation of who he is—warm, enchanting and full of unexpected twists. “I’m very protective of my space because this is my getaway to come and feel secure and feel safe. I travel a lot and when I come home I always feel safe and I feel happy,” he adds. “That’s the way I chose to design the house really lends itself to that.”