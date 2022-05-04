10 Thoughtful Gift Ideas For The Mom Who Loves Home Décor

There’s no better feeling than receiving a gift that is thoughtfully selected for your interests. If the mother in your life is an interior design fan or loves curating her space with unique finds, we’ve rounded up some gifts that she’ll absolutely adore. Whether you’re upgrading her home office, coffee table, or bookshelf, we’ve listed options for every room in the house.

Keep reading for a list of décor-driven Mother’s Day gifts, in a range of price points, that will make her special day even better.

Image: courtesy of 54kibo

54kibo Jasmine Candle Fragrance Diffuser 3 Set $118, 54kibo.com

54kibo is a luxury home decor store with a focus on sustainability, craftsmanship and African culture. This calming fragrance diffuser, room spray and home scented candle set pays homage to Moroccan artisans and their age-old techniques. The scent is associated with citrus notes of mandarin and grapefruit intensified by sandalwood and patchouli. This three piece set works lovely in tandem when winding down for the night.

Image: courtesy of Barefoot Dreams

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cable Throw $188, barefootdreams.com

Thick and luxurious to the touch, this blanket adds a touch of cozy luxury to any interior. The heavy microfiber blanket will envelop you with softness, perfect for helping mom relax after a long day.

Image: courtesy of Kehinde Wiley

Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic Coffee Table Book $44, amazon.com

Brighten up any coffee table with this vibrant art-filled book. Filled with reproductions of artist Kehinde Wiley’s bold, colorful, and monumental work, this book encompasses the artist’s various series of paintings as well as his sculptural work—which boldly explore ideas about race, power, and tradition.

Image: courtesy of Minted

Minted Customized Fine Art Starting at $197, minted.com

Make a special piece of art feel extra special by customizing it, using a new tool from Minted, the premium design goods marketplace. First choose a special pieces that will speak to their taste. All pieces are sourced from a global community of independent artists and available in statement making sizes up to 48” x 70”. Next, work with a Minted Art Specialist to recolor, crop, rotate, flip, or add text artwork to perfectly suit your space.

Image: courtesy of Lili Alessandra

Lili Alessandra Aspen and Brook Decorative Pillows Starting at $229, lilialessandra.com

Perfect for jazzing up any bed or couch, your mom will love these decorative pillows that are made of 100% hemp natural base fabric that is hand appliquéd with white hemp. Also, the neutral, textured patterns will pair well with any palette.

Image: courtesy of Luxome

Luxome Plush Performance Towles $135 for set, luxome.com

If mom’s bathroom linens are due for an upgrade, theses plush performance towels absorb more water and dry quicker, while staying soft and plush for hundreds of washings. The set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two wash towels.

Image: courtesy of Alo

Alo Aura Diffuser $98, aloyoga.com

If the person you are gifting loves a delicious-smelling home, two-in-one diffuser will and scent and humidify your largest room, up to 700 square feet, for up to twenty-two hours. The innovative device also contains an antimicrobial water tank to ensure the mist is sanitized.

Image: courtesy of Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler Versailles Coasters $85 for set, jonathanadler.com

These art-deco style coasters are perfect for brightening up an office desk, ideal for someone who works long hours. Each set is packaged in a chic gift box as well so no need to wrap it.

Image: courtesy of Karen Jai Home

Karen Jai Home Cabai Vase Starting at $88, karenjaihome.com

Consider gifting a spring bouquet in one of these stunning vases that she can use again. These dipped stoneware vases bring together raw, textured stoneware with a glossy, hand-dipped glaze for a rustic mix of matte and shine.

Image: courtesy of West Elm

West Elm Agate Book Ends $34, westelm.com

These Agate Bookends are dyed and polished to reveal naturally occurring patterned rings. Each piece is subtly one of a kind, bringing a little jewel-toned beauty to bookshelves, desks and consoles.