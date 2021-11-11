|Nichole Moss’ Apply Pressure Creates Wallpaper for Us|Marble Statue of Mary McLeod Bethune to Make History at the U.S. Capitol|Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Charter Prep School Relocates to Historic Harlem Church|Jimmie Allen Wins Best New Artist at the Country Music Awards|A Recap of EBONY’s Enlightening Small Black Businesses Power Talk|Famed Music Producer Sean Garrett on Working With Summer Walker on Her Latest Album, Writing for Beyoncé, and What’s Next for Hey Young World|Mickey Guyton Empowers Black Women With Her Performance at the Country Music Awards|On Veterans Day, We Honor the Legacy of Black Soldiers|EBONY Rundown: Kyle Rittenhouse Testifies in Kenosha Shooting Trial, Philly Bans Traffic Stops for Minor Infractions, and More|There’s an Increase in Black Men’s Division I Basketball Coaches, But Is It Sustainable?

Nichole Moss’ Apply Pressure Creates Wallpaper for Us

Image: courtesy of Apply Pressure Studio
Image: courtesy of Apply Pressure Studio

If you want cool artistic accents with an urban flair to help make your house a home, look no further than the wallpaper offerings of Apply Pressure. Its vibrant designs—featuring pics of hoop earrings, hoopties, and herb, and big-city streets (like Compton’s) and historic landmarks (such as Harlem’s Apollo Theater)—are tributes to urban culture. California native Nichole Moss says she founded the print and design studio with us in mind. “Apply Pressure Studio was created to fill the gap in the home decor space where the street meets luxury,” she says. “Each design is an homage to never forgetting where you came from but designed for where we are now.”

Moss, who’s now based in New Jersey, began her career in the music industry at Def Jam and then moved into the editorial world with a position at The Source. A later stint designing clothing at legendary fashion house Calvin Klein allowed her to sharpen her creative skills. The result? Standout matte wallpaper selections such as the Door Knocker Hot Girl Pink, which depicts bamboo hoop earrings, and the Toile De Streets Royale Blue, which showcases different graphics reflecting the feel of Los Angeles. Each item retails for $250 and is available at applypressurestudio.com.

As it says on the company’s website, “Apply Pressure is a visual narrative for all the hustlers who inspired [Moss’] journey.” Let these products inspire yours.

See Also
Six Cute Gifts for Your Skincare Junkie Besties

Apply Pressure Door Knocker Hot Girl Pink Wallpaper, $250, applypressurestudio.com
Apply Pressure Toile De Streets Royale Blue Wallpaper, $250, applypressurestudio.com

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!