Off-White Drops New Home Decor Collection Inspired by Virgil Abloh’s Final Designs

Today, luxury fashion brand Off-White drops Home 4.0—the brand’s fourth home décor collection—as well as the second installment of the brand’s ongoing Off-White™ c/o Ginori 1735 collaboration. Tightly curated with elevated design details, the collection explores the late Virgil Abloh’s fascination with “taking the familiar and making it new” and is inspired by architecture and organic shapes.

One of the collection’s standout pieces, a rectangular tufted velvet, Persian-style carpet, features an original pattern from the Off-White FW22 ready-to-wear runway and is printed with a bold “DON’T LOOK DOWN” quote as a nod to Abloh.

Image: courtesy of Off-White

Backless stools topped with Off-White Tonal Face logos are available in vibrant blues and soft cream. The shapes of the stools purposefully differ, to add fluidity and energy within any environment.

Image: courtesy of Off-White

A series of three glazed ceramic vases add an abstract element to any table-top. Ranging from tall single stem vessels to medium and large bouquet holders, each ceramic vase is also dipped in white enamel glaze at an acute angle (a visual signature element familiar to Off-White); speckled with fluorescent green paint at the base and topped with graphic decals.



Image: courtesy of Off-White.

This vintage-inspired tabletop flip clock makes a bold statement thanks to printed graphics, including a “DON’T WASTE” quote. The clock’s quartz movement and rotating mechanisms conscientiously reiterate the collection’s theme, reminding us to stay present in every moment.

Image: courtesy of Off-White.

In collaboration with luxury Italian brand, Ginori 1735, Off-White reimagined four archetypical designs from the company’s archives including a cylindrical vase, cachepot vase, ashtray, and lidded box. The white porcelain objects are updated with the sculptural Off-White Ivy Arrow handles, embellished with ivy leaves, and botanical nuances which are handcrafted and manually affixed by the house’s master artisans, rendering each piece unique.

Image: courtesy of Off-White

To shop the full collection, starting at $180, will also be available for purchase at off—white.com and independent Off-White stores.