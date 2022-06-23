Upgrade Your Backyard With This Mix of Modern Furniture and Décor

With summer if full swing, it’s time to take advantage of the great weather and spend more time outside on our backyards, balconies, and patios. Not only are the fresh air and sunshine powerful de-stressors, using the outdoor areas of your home gives you more space to catch up with friends, read a book, grill up dinner, or just lounge. If your backyard or patio space is desperate need for an upgrade, investing in a few timeless, durable outdoor furniture pieces and vibrant décor can transform a plot of grass into an at-home oasis.

Ready to amp up your space? We’ve rounded up a selection of furniture, table scapes, and decorative accents, in a range of price points, that will take your outdoor space to the next level. And don’t worry about them getting caught in the rain, they are virtually weatherproof, shatter resistant, and easy to wash.

Image: courtesy of Ruggable

Monica Ahanonu x Ruggable Outdoor Pineapple 5×7 Rug $269, ruggable.com

A collaboration between Ruggable and illustrator Monica Ahanonu resulted in a capsule collection of eight vibrant, colorful rugs that are also machine washable. The unique rugs will make a statement in any space, indoor or outdoor thanks to Ahanonu’s vibrant designs. The rugs made for the outdoors are made with pronounced polyester weave and a water-resistant barrier to minimize color fading, mold growth, and provide extra durability.

Image: courtesy of CB2

Azeeza x CB2 Pebble Matte Melamine Salad Plates ($22 for set of 4) Salad Bowls ($ for set of 4), cb2.com

Chicago-based fashion designer Azeeza is bringing her eye for striking silhouettes and bold color to her first home collection in collaboration with interiors brand CB2. Designed to mimic the look of hand-thrown stoneware with organic edges and slightly varied shapes, these matte cobalt bowls and plates guarantee a chic outdoor table. The dinnerware is made from melamine, one of the best food-safe plastics for outdoor dinnerware because it is durable, break-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.

Image: courtesy of Article

Article. Calliope Table $749, article.com

Topped with solid acacia wood and set atop a round wicker base, the Calliope brings the ease of 70s beach-side living to your space, even in the middle of suburbs. The sturdy table is anchored with a powder-coated steel base and covered in durable acacia wood. To clean, simple wipe with a damp cloth or soft bristle brush.



Image: courtesy of Jungalow

Jungalow Large Terracotta Pot $69, jungalow.com and Fish Hook Hanging Plant $31, jungalow.com

Interior Designer Justina Blakely founded Jungalow as a line of home furnishings meant to connect you with nature and creativity. The brand high-quality, bohemian style pieces for every room in the house. This cement planter looks like it could’ve been purchased at a Latin American street fair, thanks to a subtle graphic pattern and white patina finish. The hanging plant is a “String of Fishhooks” is a creeping, perennial succulent vine native to the drier parts of southwest Africa and is low maintenance to take care of.

Image: courtesy of H&M

H&M Home Outdoor Cushions starting at $17, hm.com

If need some accents to brighten up your space, H&M’s affordable home line has an assortment of on-trend linens and décor. These throw pillows, inspired by the warm colors of the sunset, will add a modern bohemian vibe to your patio furniture. The linen pillow covers are machine washable so you can keep them fresh all summer long.

Image: courtesy of Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture Fynnegan Lounge Chair $620 for set of 2, ashleyfurniture.com

With its sleek lines, gorgeous driftwood tone and cushioned comfort, the Flynnegan 2-piece outdoor lounge chair set can make your outdoor space feel more like an upscale resort. Made for looks and longevity, this high-quality ensemble is built from eucalyptus wood treated to a deluxe embossed finish to brave the elements. The thick, all-weather seat cushions and back pillows are wrapped in a delightfully neutral Nuvella® fabric that’s a breeze to clean.