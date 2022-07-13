|Wyndham Hotels Debuts New ‘BOLD’ Initiative to Support and Increase Black Hotel Ownership|Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Zendaya Are Among the Nominees of the 2022 Emmy Awards|‘Real Housewife’ Garcelle Beauvais Debuts Home Decor Line Inspired by Her Haitian Heritage|Six Black Businesses Find New Home Along Atlanta’s BeltLine|Taco Bell Launches Accelerator Program for Next Generation of Change Agents|California Theatre Renamed in Honor of Celebrated Playwright Dea Hurston|EBONY Media Group Announces Eden Bridgeman Sklenar as Its Chief Executive Officer|British Olympian Mo Farah Shares He Was Trafficked as a Child, Jury Finds 2017 Shooting of Charleena Lyles Justified, and More|Nigerian-American Filmmaker Julius Onah Set to Direct ‘Captain America 4’|Fashion, Beauty and Grooming Must-Haves to Snag During the Amazon Prime Day Sale

‘Real Housewife’ Garcelle Beauvais Debuts Home Decor Line Inspired by Her Haitian Heritage

garcelle-at-home-plant
Garcelle Beauvais. Image: courtesy of HSN.
  • The collection is launching exclusively with HSN on July 13th.
Actress and entrepreneur Garcelle Beauvais launched her first-ever home decor collection, Garcelle at Home, exclusively with HSN, today. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is bringing her eye for design to the lifestyle space with an interiors line that embodies her vibrant personal style and Haitian roots

Garcelle at Home 18″ x 30″ Printed Doormat $13, hsn.com and Handcrafted Seagrass Wall Hangings 3-piece Set $90, hsn.com. Image: courtesy of HSN.

Drawing inspiration from natural elements of sea, sky and the islands, the collection of candles, bedding, tableware, throw pillows and rugs is filled with beachy prints and bold colors. ” My collection is inspired by the beauty of nature,” says the Coming to America actress. “Growing up in Haiti influenced my style.” 

Garcelle at Home Flameless Candles $35 (for set of 3), hsn.com. Image: courtesy of HSN.

In addition to the sunny design themes, Beauvais was intentional about creating approachable, affordable products with a casual, summery vibe that are functional and easy to clean. As a mom of three, including twin teenage boys, she understands the need to brighten up one’s living space with items that are both elevated and kid friendly. 

Preview the collection and shop our favorite pieces, ranging from $20-$130, below. 

Image: courtesy of HSN.

Garcelle at Home Fringed Cotton Stripe Throw $40, hsn.com.

Image: courtesy of HSN

Garcelle at Home Beaded Palm Leaf Placemats $50 (for set of 4), hsn.com.

Images: courtesy of HSN

Garcelle at Home Black and White Reversible 18″ x 18″ Pillow $28, hsn.com.

Image: courtesy of HSN

Garcelle at Home 3-piece Reversible Rustic Dream Comforter Set, $60, hsn.com.

