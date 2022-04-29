Rochelle Porter Design Debuts African-Inspired Wallpaper Collection

In celebration of the 2022 spring season, Rochelle Porter Design (RPD) has launched a brand-new wallpaper collection, offering eight one-of-a-kind designs with over one dozen adventurous colorways guaranteed to liven up any space. The collection is an expansion of RPD’s home décor offerings which also includes vibrant, eye-catching textiles for athleisure, accessories and home decor.

Boasting artistic prints hand-designed by Porter herself, the debut collection features a combination of free-spirited painterly watercolors, graphic black and white patterns, and diverse global influences—from the colorful hues of the Caribbean coast to the architectural blues of Turkey, to the bold geometrics of West African weaves. So whether for the living room, bedroom, home office, or kitchen, each of RPD’s wallpaper designs will bring new life to any environments.

Beauty Charcoal Light Wallpaper pictured. Image: courtesy of Rachelle Porter.

“Our wallpaper debut has been two years in the making,” says Rochelle Porter, founder and creative director of RPD. “Launching this collection was a no-brainer. I always felt our designs would translate well into wall coverings. We’re spending a lot more time at home lately, so wallpaper is the perfect way to infuse energy, color and creativity into a space, and just make it more fun to exist in,” adds Porter. “The spring and summer months are a great time for sprucing up your living and work spaces with our quality wallpaper, and it is versatile enough to inspire joy year-round.”

Aligned to RPD’s sustainability commitment, all wallpaper orders will be printed on-demand and manufactured regionally in the United States to limit carbon footprint and manufacturing waste, while ensuring utmost quality.

RPD wallpaper is sold by the yard and comes in two earth-friendly substrates that are recommended to be installed professionally:

Grasscloth: Made from 100% sustainable and biodegradable organic fibers and plants, this luxury sisal wallcovering is hand-woven on a loom, yielding a rich textured finish. No two rolls are exactly the same. Grasscloth is recommended for accent walls and lower-traffic areas. It is rated for residential installation only. 36” wide, $111/ yard

Luxury Smooth Matte: This substrate is a lightweight (8 oz), vinyl-free wallcovering that is made from wood pulp and natural fiber technology containing materials sourced by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). This eco-friendly, economical option yields crisp, saturated graphics and has a highly breathable surface that increases resistance to mold and mildew in high humidity environments. 54″ wide, $77 / yard

Shop the collection below:

Image: courtesy of Rochelle Porter Design

Rochelle Porter Design Beauty Peacock Wallpaper $18, rochelleporter.com

Image: courtesy of Rochelle Porter Design

Rochelle Porter Design Beauty Cool Gray Dark Wallpaper $18, rochelleporter.com

Image: courtesy of Rochelle Porter Design

Rochelle Porter Design Kobo Yellow Wallpaper $18, rochelleporter.com