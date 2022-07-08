Sag Harbor’s Historic Black Beachfront Community Highlighted On “Home” Docu-series

Since the 1930s, African-American families have carved out a summer spot in a section of the Sag Harbor, New York known as the SANS subdivision. Originally buying parcels of land through word-of-mouth, this became one of the few places where they could rest, grow, self-finance, and feel safe from systematic oppression, establishing a family-like vacation district that has spanned generations. Today, the close-knit town is one of the few remaining Black beachfront communities nationwide.

Image: courtesy of Apple TV+

Located on the eastern end of Long Island, the story behind Sag Harbor is highlighted on the second season of “Home” on Apple TV+. The show is an Emmy-nominated, elevated design docu-series that unveils the unique back stories behind innovative homes across the globe and the heartwarming stories of the homeowners who have pushed boundaries and societal limitations to create the houses of their dreams.

Image: courtesy of Apple TV+

Sag Harbor is located in the prestigious Hamptons community, putting it at constant risk for gentrification and erasure of its rich history. In the episode, cameras follow the plight of locals fight to preserve the neighborhood’s their ancestors fought for and keep it for future generations.

Current resident E.T. Williams describes the personal significance of Sag Harbor, a town he grew up visiting as a child until now late adulthood. He says, “I have been living here for many, many years. We’ve always had some connection to the Black community here. I can look out my window and see the [exact] tree where Langston Hughes wrote poetry under when he was visiting.”

For more about the rich history and cultural impact of Sag Harbor, watch the full episode currently streaming on tv.apple.com.