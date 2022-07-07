|Simone Biles Becomes Youngest to Receive Medal of Freedom, Former ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Sentenced, and More|Shop These Lightweight Bedding Sets To Keep Cool On Sweltering Summer Nights|Check Out Hip Hop Icon DJ Kool Herc’s Memorabilia at Christie’s Auction Next Month|Naomi Campbell and North West Were at the Balenciaga Couture Show|EBONY Exclusive: Condoleezza Rice Speaks About Her Golf Award and How the Sport Is Opening Up Doors to Our Community|July Editor’s Letter: Martin Lawrence and the Impact of Black Comedians|Jacqueline Stewart Named President and Director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures|Grenada’s Spicemas Celebration Returns After Pandemic Hiatus|Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender|Travis Scott Adds Second Date to Sold-Out London Show, R. Kelly Removed From Suicide Watch, and More

Shop These Lightweight Bedding Sets To Keep Cool On Sweltering Summer Nights

nest-bedding-set
Image: courtesy of Nest Bedding
  • Freshen up your room with sheets made with non-synthetic, temperature-regulating, and moisture-wicking fabrics.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Switching up your bedding as the season’s change is an easy way to drastically improve the quality of your sleep, especially during sweltering summer nights. While most bed sheets and pillowcases appear to be the same, opting for products made from breathable fabrics can make all the difference. Specifically non-synthetic materials like pure cotton, bamboo, eucalyptus, and linen which have natural temperature regulating and moisture-wicking properties guaranteed to keep you cool and sweat-free, so you can doze off comfortably.

There’s also a relaxing peace-of-mind that comes with refreshed bedding. Not only are these fabrics lightweight, they are available in soft, sunny colors that capture the breezy vibe of summer to brighten up your room and provide a mood boost. For kids, these materials are all machine washable and durable so you can keep stains at bay. 

Shop below for bedding replacement options, in a selection of suitable fabrics and price points, that will have you hitting the snooze button.

Image: courtesy of Bed Threads

Bed Threads Rust 100% French Flax Linen Bedding Set $280 for Queen set, bedthreads.com

Buttery soft, pre-washed, and designed to last, this pure 100% linen bedding set makes the whole bed feel like the cool side of the pillow. The thing about linen is it only gets better over time; the more you use and wash it, the softer and more comfortable it gets. What’s more, linen is good for you too: it’s anti-static, anti-bacterial and naturally temperature-regulating.

Image: Nest Bedding

Nest Bedding Organic Cotton Luxury Duvet Cover Set $129 for Full/Queen set, nestbedding.com

Get prepared to rest well wrapped in this breathable, organic cotton duvet cover set that feels luxurious to the touch, thanks its silky surface. Also if eco-friendly initiatives are important to you, the material is thoughtfully sourced, and made responsibly, in India, with GOTS Certified Organic, and Fair Trade cotton. 

Image: courtesy of Ettitude

Ettitude Signature Sateen Duvet Cover $179 for Full/Queen, ettitude.com

Protect your comforter or duvet with this silky-soft sateen weave duvet cover. Luxuriously soft and comfortable, it’s made with sustainable CleanBamboo™ fabric. It is 100% bamboo, breathable, temperature regulating, cooling and sustainably made.

Image: courtesy of Clean Design Home

Clean Design Home Anti-Allergen Sheet Set $220, shopcleanandesign.com

Sleeping with the window open? You can avoid sneezing all night with this anti-allergen, 400-thread-count cotton sheet set. The micro-barrier material is woven tightly to block allergens more than five microns in size which keeps out dust, dander, and more triggers for a great night’s sleep.

Image: courtesy of Eucalypso Home

Eucalypso Home Eucalyptus Classic Sheet Set $175, eucalypsohome.com

Fall asleep to the world’s softest eucalyptus sheets, made with premium 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers from eucalyptus. The video is spun using a patented technology which treats the eucalyptus fabric, making it silkier and cooler to the touch. It is also designed to help regulate body temperature and is both antibacterial and antimicrobial to soothe sensitive skin.

Image: courtesy of Brooklinen

Brooklinen Lightweight Down Comforter, $242 for Full/Queen, brooklinen.com

With over 2,000 near 5-star reviews, this ultra-lightweight down comforter lives up to the hype. Made from 100% long staple cotton shell and reduced down filling, it is specially made for hot sleepers with a cloud-like softness that comforts without the weight. The material is also hypoallergenic and treated with ultra-fresh antimicrobials so it will always smell fresh.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.