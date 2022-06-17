Target’s Latest Decor Collection Is a Celebration of Masterful Black Artists

This week, Target expanded its Artist Series with the introduction of an exclusive collection of wall art, furniture and pillows from three Black artists, Oris Eddu, Kendra Dandy and Tré Seals. As a brand, Target is dedicated to featuring artists of all backgrounds, experiences and techniques, elevating the voices and culture of celebrated artists.

Oris Eddu, the creator of Breathe Live Explore, infuses vibrant hand-drawn artwork with thoughtfully designed items to spark optimism in everyday life. Kendra Dandy’s Thee Bouffants artwork shows unique patterns and media mixing that are youthfully imaginative and feature playful illustrations. Vocal Tpe by Tré Seals is bringing more diversity to the graphic design industry with their bold statement artwork and custom typefaces.

The assortment offers nearly 80 pieces from all three creators, including inspirational wall art and over 50 boldly patterned pillows and vibrant furniture from Kendra Dandy, with prices starting at $15.

Target’s Artist Series is just one of the ways Target is advancing its REACH efforts, including its commitment to spend more than $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by the end of 2025 and leading the way in creating and curating inclusive brands.

The collections are available to shop now on target.com and in select Target stores now.

Image: courtesy of Target

Kate & Laurel All Things Decor Sylvie Smell the Roses Framed Wall Canvas by Oris Eddu $65, target.com

Image: courtesy of Target

Sunrise/Sunset Framed Wall Canvas by Oris Eddu $15, target.com

Image: courtesy of Target

Cloth & Company Cheetah Print Square Throw Pillow Green by Kendra Dandy $65, target.com

Image: courtesy of Target

Cloth & Company Aubryn Dining Chair by Kendra Dandy $280, target.com

Image: courtesy of Target

Dove Peace Hands Framed Wall Canvas by Tré Seals $15, target.com

Image: courtesy of Target

Perfection Framed Wall Canvas by Tré Seals $15, target.com