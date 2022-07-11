|For Him and Her: What to Pack for a Tropical Vacay|The Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture and Home Décor Deals To Shop Now|Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival Celebrates Its 20th Year of Black Excellence|Visit These Unique Destinations For Your Next Girls Trip Getaway|WNBA All-Stars Show Solidarity With Brittney Griner During Game|Grammy Award Winning Artist Jon Batiste, Star of Amazon’s Latest Prime Day Campaign, Talks How Music Can Change the World|Charles Barkley Donates $1 million to Spelman College|These Plant-Based Recipes by Chef Charity Morgan Mimic Your Favorite Fast-Food Meals|Rapper Gunna Again Denied Bond, Protestors Storm Senior Living Facility in Search of Emmett Till’s Accuser, and More|President Biden Signs Executive Order Protecting Abortion Rights

The Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture and Home Décor Deals To Shop Now

Amazon-prime-day-folding-dining-table
Amazon Folding Dinner Table $179, amazon.com. Image: courtesy of Amazon.
  • Revamp your home furnishings with these heavily discounted items.
This week, Amazon Prime Day 2022 (July 12 and July 13) officially kicks off and the annual sale is bigger than ever, with heavy discounts on everything from home goods, décor, fashion, tech gadgets, toys, fitness equipment, to outdoor gear up to 72% off. The home furnishing deals are especially worth looking into for pricier items like mattresses, bed frames, dressers, couches, cribs, and patio furniture available for a fraction of the original cost. There are also decent price slashes on smaller items like lamps, rugs, storage solutions, and decorative home accents that can give your space an instant refresh.

Whether you’re getting a jumpstart on holiday shopping, buying items for a dorm, or replacing some outdated pieces, you’re guaranteed to find every item on your list. It’s important to note that two-day shopping event is excluding to Amazon Prime members. For those who don’t have an active subscription, Amazon now offers a 30-day free trial membership so you can instantly register and gain access to the heavily discounted items and membership perks. There’s truly no excuse not to take advantage of these limited discounts.  

Ahead of the big day, Amazon has already begun marking down items so you can start building your cart. To make it easier, we’ve rounded up some top-rated items (4 star review minimum), starting at just $10.  

Image: courtesy of Amazon

KOTPOP Folding Dinner Table With Drop Leaf Folding Extension $180 (-33% off), amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon

Lifestyle Solutions HRFKS3BK Grayson Sofa $342 (58% off), amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon

Qulable White Ceramic Vases, Modern Vase Pair $10 (-30% off), amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Basics Outdoor All-Weather Woven Faux Rattan Chair Set with Cushions and Side Table, $174 (-13% off) for 3-Piece Set, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon

Zinus Mia Metal Platform Bed Frame starting at $84 (-30% off), amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon

Industree ULRC78Z Serving Cart, 3-Tier Bar Cart with Wine Rack $80 (-20% off), amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon

Linsy Home 5 Drawer Dresser Long Wide Chest of Drawers, Nightstand or Storage Tower $89 (-10%), amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon

PY Home & Sports Set of 2 Boho Decorative Throw Pillow Covers $9 (-30% off), amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon

Hombazaar 5-Shelf Rustic Industrial Bookshelf Ladder Shelf $112 (-20% off), amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon

Monarch Specialties Computer Desk L-Shaped Corner Workstation Tempered Glass Top with Shelf Keyboard Trey-Metal Legs $194 (-38% off), amazon.com

