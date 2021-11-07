‘Tis the Season to Upgrade Your Suitcase Before Your Next Big Trip

The holiday season is rapidly approaching. It’s time to start planning travel details. Last year most folks spent the holidays at home, away from their families. Because of the nationwide quarantine and travel bans, they had to stay had in touch with their relatives by video chatting with them through Zoom.

This season more than half of the US is vaccinated and are traveling with a negative PCR test. Some people are taking road trips or flying out to visit family for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Others have planned tropical vacations so they can enjoy the holidays in the sun. And with Europe finally open, there are those folks who can’t wait to ring in the New Year in Paris, London, or somewhere else abroad.

From suitcases to duffle bags, we’ve rounded up an assortment of chic luggage to help you travel in style.

This super lightweight carry-on case won’t weigh you down.

July carry on light suitcase, $225, july.com

A rugged leather duffle that is chic as well as sleek.



Made Leather Company Navigator Duffle, $520, madeleathercompany.com

This urbane suitcase includes 7 packing carryalls (for your underwear, laundry, shaving kit, tech accessories, etc) and a leather valet.



Ebby Rane Quartermaster Homme Carry-on, $925, ebbyrane.com

Simply perfect for storing your computer or other handy items that you might need on your flight.



Away The Everywhere Bag, $195, awaytravel.com