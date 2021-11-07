|Leaf Peeping: The Best Drives for Checking Out Fall Foliage|When It Comes to Athletes the NAACP Has the Right Idea But Wrong Approach to Bring About Social Justice Reform in Texas|‘Tis the Season to Upgrade Your Suitcase Before Your Next Big Trip|UOMA Beauty and Crest Whitening Emulsions Have Teamed Up for the Holidays for the Ultimate Beauty Deal|At Least 8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston|The NBA Is Investigating Phoenix Suns Owner, Robert Sarver, Over Alleged Racist and Sexist Behavior|EBONY Rundown: Colin Powell Remembered at Washington’s National Cathedral, Biden Administration Sues Texas Over Voting Laws and More|Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell to Host 2021 BET Soul Train Awards|Check Out The Folklore’s Latest Fall Campaign|Bit of Denim is Adding Home Decor to Its Mix

‘Tis the Season to Upgrade Your Suitcase Before Your Next Big Trip

African American man packing suitcase in bedroom
Image: Getty Images

The holiday season is rapidly approaching. It’s time to start planning travel details. Last year most folks spent the holidays at home, away from their families. Because of the nationwide quarantine and travel bans, they had to stay had in touch with their relatives by video chatting with them through Zoom.

This season more than half of the US is vaccinated and are traveling with a negative PCR test. Some people are taking road trips or flying out to visit family for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Others have planned tropical vacations so they can enjoy the holidays in the sun. And with Europe finally open, there are those folks who can’t wait to ring in the New Year in Paris, London, or somewhere else abroad.

From suitcases to duffle bags, we’ve rounded up an assortment of chic luggage to help you travel in style.

This super lightweight carry-on case won’t weigh you down.
July carry on light suitcase, $225, july.com
A rugged leather duffle that is chic as well as sleek.

Made Leather Company Navigator Duffle, $520, madeleathercompany.com
This urbane suitcase includes 7 packing carryalls (for your underwear, laundry, shaving kit, tech accessories, etc) and a leather valet.

Ebby Rane Quartermaster Homme Carry-on, $925, ebbyrane.com
Simply perfect for storing your computer or other handy items that you might need on your flight.

Away The Everywhere Bag, $195, awaytravel.com
This set includes 3 different sizes of luggage to ensure that all your travel needs are met.

Dejuno 3-pc Oracle Hardside Luggage Set, $190, tjmaxx.tjx.com

