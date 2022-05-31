Victor Glemaud’s Debut Home Collection Is Inspired by His Vibrant Caribbean Culture

Victor Glemaud, a fashion designer known for his eponymous label of vibrant knit pieces, is bringing his signature, joyful aesthetic to the world of interiors. In partnership with design house Schumacher, he recently released a special home collection called Cul-De-Sac by Victor Glemaud which includes imagery and themes inspired by his Haitian heritage and New York upbringing.

The line of fabrics, wall coverings, and trims, available in fourteen different patterns and colorways, capture his affinity for 70s style graphics and reworking classics. Glemaud told WWD, “We haven’t rewritten home or anything like that, but what we’ve done is take traditional motifs, added amazing texture, and it feels original…From the color mixing to the pattern to the cut velvet, it can be really classic, but it could also be urban, it could be traditional, it could work for the country.”

As another personal touch, many of the prints are named after powerful women and icons in Glemaud’s life. The ‘Toissant Toile’ is the standout print of the collection and celebrates Toussaint L’Ouverture, the leader of the Haitian revolution pictured among the island’s lush foliage. In an Instagram post, Glemaud describes the print as “an homage to my homeland and the 18th-century revolutionary hero Toussaint Louverture, a leader of the Haitian revolution…whose biography I was reading when the Schumacher team called.”

To view the entire collection visit fschumacher.com and shop select pieces below.



Image: courtesy of Schumacher.

Schumacher Cul-De-Sac by Victor Glemaud Toussaint Linen Fabric $248 per yard, perigold.com

This large-scale print on 100% linen is an illuminating take on traditional toile. It is also available as a wallpaper.



Image: courtesy of Schumacher.

Schumacher Cul-De-Sac by Victor Glemaud Jesse Cut Fabric $320 per yard, perigold.com

This alluring cut velvet, with its silky pile is a stylish offset chevron design that works beautifully for upholstery and pillows.



Image: courtesy of Schumacher.

Schumacher Cul-De-Sac by Victor Glemaud Fabienne Linen Fabric $230 per yard, perigold.com

Printed on a soft linen ground, this fabrics loose mid-scale hibiscus pattern has unique dimension and painterly charm. Use this fresh botanical design to lend tropical flair to windows, furniture, pillows or wallpaper.