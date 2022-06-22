|EBONY Video Recap: Highlights From the Apollo Theater Spring Benefit|A Timeline of Black Women Who’ve Slayed the Guitar in History|Pusha T Releases New Track To Support Virginia Tourism and Uplift Local Talent|Pharrell Williams Discusses His Something In The Water Festival and Creating Space for Our Community|This Savory Greens Recipe Feeds The Soul With Farm-Fresh Ingredients|Naomi Osaka Launches Media Company in Partnership With Lebron James|This HR All-Star Is Driving Change Within the Cannabis Industry|Pressure Mounts for Biden-Harris Administration to Erase Student Loan Debt|This Black Woman-Owned Hollywood Talent Agency Is Opening Doors for Diverse Talent|Serena Williams Returns to Tennis After a Year Out With Win in Doubles Match

Pusha T Releases New Track To Support Virginia Tourism and Uplift Local Talent

Pusha_T_Heart_And_Soul
Rapper Pusha T. Image: courtesy of Virginia Tourism.
  • The rapper is promoting his home state and new talent through his music.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Heir Wave Music Group, founded by Pusha T, has teamed up with Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) to highlight emerging artist Kingna Scott and tell the state’s story in a first-of-its-kind collaboration track. 

The song called “VA Sway” brings to life a larger initiative, led by VTC, called Heart & Soul, which celebrates and elevates Black creators, trendsetters, and artists who shape the culture of Virginia. Each month, VTC is spotlighting a new creator and highlighting their favorite places to explore, eat, work, and chill in their featured city guides. Pusha T and Kingna Scott are the featured creators for the month of June.

Originally from Virginia Beach, Pusha T’s latest album It’s Almost Dry debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April after moving 55,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Speaking on his home state he says, “Virginia, as a whole, is a place that’s given me so much perspective. It’s allowed me to look at other big cities from the sidelines. It’s really shaped my overall point of view and I’m really proud of the state as a whole and what we’ve accomplished. There’s so much history here. Greatness runs through us, from the athletes, the entertainment, the schools, Black colleges. Think about the story of Hidden Figures — a beacon of excellence. A perfect day out would start with a bike ride on the boardwalk of Virginia Beach, and end bar hopping at night through Norfolk.” 

Kingna Scott. Image: courtesy of Virginia Tourism.

By teaming up with local talent, he hopes to elevate the next generation of Virginian musicians. Music artist Kingna Scott expresses her appreciate for the opportunity to highlight her home. “This song is important to me because it describes growing up in not only central VA, but all along the east coast. I think a lot of people will be able to relate to parts of the story that the lyrics tell…I want people to take from this song the warmth I felt while writing it. I wrote it from a glowing place. This song describes a reflection. It’s okay to reflect, and to remember, or to even be proud of your personal experience, and where you come from.”

 To listen to “VA Way”, available on Spotify, click here

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.