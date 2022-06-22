Pusha T Releases New Track To Support Virginia Tourism and Uplift Local Talent

Heir Wave Music Group, founded by Pusha T, has teamed up with Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) to highlight emerging artist Kingna Scott and tell the state’s story in a first-of-its-kind collaboration track.

The song called “VA Sway” brings to life a larger initiative, led by VTC, called Heart & Soul, which celebrates and elevates Black creators, trendsetters, and artists who shape the culture of Virginia. Each month, VTC is spotlighting a new creator and highlighting their favorite places to explore, eat, work, and chill in their featured city guides. Pusha T and Kingna Scott are the featured creators for the month of June.

Originally from Virginia Beach, Pusha T’s latest album It’s Almost Dry debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April after moving 55,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Speaking on his home state he says, “Virginia, as a whole, is a place that’s given me so much perspective. It’s allowed me to look at other big cities from the sidelines. It’s really shaped my overall point of view and I’m really proud of the state as a whole and what we’ve accomplished. There’s so much history here. Greatness runs through us, from the athletes, the entertainment, the schools, Black colleges. Think about the story of Hidden Figures — a beacon of excellence. A perfect day out would start with a bike ride on the boardwalk of Virginia Beach, and end bar hopping at night through Norfolk.”

Kingna Scott. Image: courtesy of Virginia Tourism.

By teaming up with local talent, he hopes to elevate the next generation of Virginian musicians. Music artist Kingna Scott expresses her appreciate for the opportunity to highlight her home. “This song is important to me because it describes growing up in not only central VA, but all along the east coast. I think a lot of people will be able to relate to parts of the story that the lyrics tell…I want people to take from this song the warmth I felt while writing it. I wrote it from a glowing place. This song describes a reflection. It’s okay to reflect, and to remember, or to even be proud of your personal experience, and where you come from.”

To listen to “VA Way”, available on Spotify, click here.