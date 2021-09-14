|EBONY Rundown: Nicki Minaj Skipped the Met Gala Due To Vaccine Requirement, Overall Poverty Rate Fell in 2020, and More|Maya Rudolph Makes History With Consecutive Emmy Wins|Carmelo Anthony’s Memoir Takes Us to ‘Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised’|The EBONY Block Party Spanned Four Cities and Showcased 22 Black-Owned Businesses|Dove Seeks to Help Close Black Maternal Care Gap|Tommy Hilfiger Partners With Romeo Hunte to Launch ‘Tommy X Romeo’ Capsule Collection|Wu-Tang Series Stars, Including Shameik Moore and Erika Alexander, Speak on the Power in the Iconic Group’s Story|EBONY Rundown: Uzo Aduba Secretly Tied the Knot, Lori Lightfoot Announces Plans to Sue Gang Members, and More|One to Watch: It’s Goode with Designer Erinnicole Goodwin, the Visionary Behind Damian Lillard’s Viral Outfits|Maia Chaka Makes History as the First Black Woman to Officiate an NFL Game

The EBONY Block Party Spanned Four Cities and Showcased 22 Black-Owned Businesses

Courtesy of Breakfast at Barney's

As an official farewell to summer, we hosted the EBONY Block Party presented by Verizon and supported by Procter & Gamble and Coke Zero Sugar. The four-week long celebration, hosted by media personality Jonathan Craig, helped to shine a light on the thriving cultures of Houston, Atlanta, New Orleans, and New York in addition to calling attention to phenomenal Black-owned businesses within each city.

Houston

Houston helped us to usher in a celebration of Black family, entrepreneurship, and community for the inaugural Block Party. With the sounds of DJ D Baby, Houston’s block party showcased a host of Black-owned businesses— including sunglasses and eyecare brand 3rd Eye View, The Turkey Leg Hut, Ray’s BBQ, beauty supply The Black Store: Inc, and The Breakfast Klub coffee shop.

Atlanta

The following weekend, the Block Party picked up in Atlanta for a celebration of Black artists and Black-owned restaurants. Sounds were powered by DJ Eclazz and businesses such as The Village Market ATL, My Fair Sweets, Power in Black, The Gathering Spot, Breakfast at Barneys, and Atlanta Breakfast Club were saluted for their contributions to the community.

New Orleans

Filmed just a few weeks before the devastation of Hurricane Ida, the Block Party rallied around the community of New Orleans and spotlighted some phenomenal Black-owned businesses, including Baldwin & Co. Coffee & Bookstore, Vyoone’s, Morrow’s, Treehouse, Community Book Center, Studio Be, Kermit’s Treme Mother in Law Lounge, Up & Adam Eatz, and 2nd Line Tours. Music was provided courtesy of DJ Jess and a special performance was delivered by St. Augustine High School’s marching band. Visit angelbynature.com for more ways to support recovery efforts in the state of Louisiana.

New York

The Block Party closed out in New York on September 11 with a performance by Ro James and a showcase of Black-owned businesses including BCake NY, BK Yoga Club, DaSpot, Figs Barbershop, Grandma’s Place, Ponty Bistro, Permission, and Harlem Hops.

