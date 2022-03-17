Harbor Court Hotel Partners with McBride Sisters Winery For A Discounted Getaway

The San Francisco-based Harbor Court Hotel has partnered with the McBride Sisters Winery, on a new “Rosé by the Bay” package. The partnership includes a stay at the boutique waterfront hotel, at a 20 percent discount, and complimentary bottles of Black Girl Magic Rosé from the McBride Sisters Winery, which is a Black and female-owned located in Oakland, California.

Nestled on the city’s iconic waterfront, the newly redesigned hotel offers spectacular views, a long list of amenities, award-winning cuisine, and proximity to the city’s nightlife. The perfect combination for a girls weekend getaway, so you can sit back, sip, and enjoy the views.

Image: courtesy of Diego Vincente

The “Rosé by the Bay” initiative also has a charity component, donating a portion of each reservation booked to the McBride sisters’ SheCan Fund, an organization providing professional development scholarships and grants to emerging female entrepreneurs. This partnership a marks a series of marketing initiatives between the hotel and winery that will focus on social impact in the community, Black female entrepreneurship in wine making and in the California hospitality industry.

To book the package, which is available through April 30th, visit www.harborcourthotel.com.