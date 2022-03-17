|DJ D-Nice Collabs With LVMH For The Second Anniversary of ‘Club Quarantine’|State Officials in Tennessee Are Attempting to Takeover a Black Town|Shalanda Young Becomes the First Black Woman to Head the Office of Management and Budget|Harbor Court Hotel Partners with McBride Sisters Winery For A Discounted Getaway|Jussie Smollett Released From Jail Pending An Appeal Of His Conviction|4 Takeaways From ‘Married to Medicine’ Dr. Jackie Walters and Olay x EBONY HBCU STEM Queen Jamirra Franklin Instagram Live|Women of the White House: Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre|Director Steve McQueen Receives Royal Knighthood|Ralph Lauren, Spelman and Morehouse Come Together on a New Collection|Woman of the Day: Soccer Star Trinity Rodman Debuts an Inspiring Children’s Book ‘Wake Up and Kick It’

Harbor Court Hotel Partners with McBride Sisters Winery For A Discounted Getaway

Image: courtesy of Diego Vincente

The San Francisco-based Harbor Court Hotel has partnered with the McBride Sisters Winery, on a new “Rosé by the Bay” package. The partnership includes a stay at the boutique waterfront hotel, at a 20 percent discount, and complimentary bottles of Black Girl Magic Rosé from the McBride Sisters Winery, which is a Black and female-owned located in Oakland, California. 

Nestled on the city’s iconic waterfront, the newly redesigned hotel offers spectacular views, a long list of amenities, award-winning cuisine, and proximity to the city’s nightlife. The perfect combination for a girls weekend getaway, so you can sit back, sip, and enjoy the views.

Image: courtesy of Diego Vincente

The “Rosé by the Bay” initiative also has a charity component, donating a portion of each reservation booked to the McBride sisters’ SheCan Fund, an organization providing professional development scholarships and grants to emerging female entrepreneurs. This partnership a marks a series of marketing initiatives between the hotel and winery that will focus on social impact in the community, Black female entrepreneurship in wine making and in the California hospitality industry.  

To book the package, which is available through April 30th, visit www.harborcourthotel.com.

