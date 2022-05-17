Black Farmers in Southwest Georgia To Host New Airbnb Stays and Experiences

In partnership with Airbnb, Black farmers across southwest Georgia will be hosting guests at their farms on the Southwest Georgia Agri-Tourism Trail for extraordinary stays and experiences. The groundbreaking initiative is in partnership with The New Communities Land Trust, a historic organization founded in 1969, during the civil rights movement, to provide a safe haven for Black farmers.

This collaboration comes at a crucial time. In a recent Reuters report, it is estimated that Black farmers lost approximately $326 billion worth of acreage in the 20th century, a result of discriminatory policy and business practices that have denied Black farmers with access to the resources needed to not only thrive, but survive. As travelers continue to seek rural destinations, this offers an inherent opportunity to support farming communities.

Additionally, Airbnb has made a sizeable donation to support The New Communities Land Trust. The organization is responsible for launching the Southwest Georgia Agri-Tourism Trail, a collective of more than 6,000-acres of farmland owned and operated by Black farmers, that works to build generational wealth by supporting and educating its members on sustainable farming and agribusiness practices. The organization is headquartered at Resora, a former plantation near Albany that was originally owned by one of the largest slaveholder estates in Georgia and now represents and promotes racial reconciliation and healing.

Led by co-founder and USDA Equity Commissioner, Shirley Sherrod, the organization will support farmers in accessing the economic opportunities of local tourism through hosting, while raising social awareness on the history and present-day needs of Black farming communities. Sherrod shares, “I am very excited to introduce the peacefulness of nature as well as the inspirational stories of Resora to Airbnb’s global community…We cannot wait to welcome guests to Resora and Vicks Estate, Farm & Fishery, to enjoy and hear the personal stories, traditions and history of this land.”

Through the Southwest Georgia Agri-Tourism, guests will discover accommodations and activities at a variety of farms, ranging from tranquil retreats to one of the largest pecan growers in the South. To learn more about the tours and book your stay: click here and read on for more details.

Resora Farm





Images: courtesy of Airbnb.

Resora will welcome guests to three cabins and cottages across the 1,638-acre oasis getaway and a historically significant site. With its majestic cypress trees, serene pond views and early 19th century mansion, this place is undoubtedly a step away from the norm. Resora is also home to a rich, active farm, along with housing an agricultural research lab for testing, site-learning and food production. A unique tour of the property will take guests through its rich agriculture and important role in the civil rights history of Southwest Georgia. Visitors will hop aboard the Bird Wagon and ride through all the highlights of the farm: from the 200-acre Pecan Orchard and Muscadine grape vineyard to the Bee Boxes and Duck Pond.

Vicks Estate, Farm & Fishery

Farmer Clinton Vicks. Image courtesy of Airbnb.

Farmer Clinton Vicks will treat guests to delicious barbecue, cooked over a charcoal and wood fire pit. Along with sharing these traditional techniques, guests will have the chance to wander through the farm’s market garden beds, picking the fresh greens and herbs to be enjoyed during their meal. And when lunch is served – after a game or two of corn hole – Clinton will share stories from four generations of farming history.

Cultural Experiences





Images: courtesy of Airbnb.

