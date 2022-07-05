|Cop His Look: 4 Grooming Products Neo-Soul Singer Davion Farris Swears By|The Legendary Dance Artist Robin S. on Beyoncé Sampling Her Track for ‘Break My Soul’|Financial Gems for New Draft Picks From a Former NFL Player|Flyest Tea Co. Merges Hip-Hop With African Herbalism to Make Tea Culture More Inclusive|Disney Parks Is Working on a New Black Ride —Tiana’s Bayou Adventure|How a Trip to Egypt Brought Restoration for CEO Evita Robinson|At Least 30 Wounded, 6 Killed at Chicago Fourth of July Parade|Brittney Griner Pens Handwritten Letter to President Joe Biden Asking for Help|Lena Mae ‘Mother’ Perry, of Gospel Group The Branchettes, Stays ‘Prayed Up’|Tiffany & Co. Designed a Diamond-Embellished Crown of Thorns for Kendrick Lamar

Tiana-disney-parks
Image: courtesy of Disney Parks.
Walt Disney World announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney’s newest attraction, will replace Splash Mountain, reports the Disney Parks Blog. The all-new adventure is set to bring guests into the world of “The Princess and the Frog” at Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California in late 2024.

Picking up where the film left off, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a musical journey inspired by the groundbreaking animated film. Guests will join Princess Tiana (voiced by Anika Noni Rose in the original Disney feature), Naveen and the jazz-loving alligator Louis “on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome.” During the ride, travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as you encounter the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

Per the report, the Imagineers of Walt Disney have thoroughly researched the upcoming attraction by taking numerous trips to Louisiana to ensure that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is an authentic representation of Princess Tiana’s story and the city of New Orleans. The team has explored the French Market and the bayou, and collated with a plethora of experts, including academics, chefs, musicians, and cultural institutions throughout the region.

“In many ways, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a love letter to New Orleans,” said Charita Carter, Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Creative Producer. “Like the musical city that inspired this attraction, Tiana’s second act is about a community working in harmony to achieve something extraordinary. She reminds us of an immutable truth we can all relate to: ‘if you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.’ And that’s a melody we can all sing along to!” 

Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Creative Director Ted Robledo added that “the joie de vivre that animates this region so brilliantly not only inspired Tiana’s journey, but also our team at Walt Disney Imagineering. It’s our intention to do that jubilant spirit justice when advancing the storyline of Princess Tiana at our parks.”

Released in 2009, The Princess and the Frog was Disney’s first animated blockbuster that featured a Black princess in the lead role. 

