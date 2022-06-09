Book an Immersive 12-Day Tour of Ghana With This Travel Company

A new 12-day tour of Ghana, created by EF Go Ahead Tours, uniquely offers American travelers the opportunity to connect with the African country’s rich culture and history at an important moment. In 2019, Ghanaian officials launched the “Year of Return” campaign commemorating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in the United States. The initiative was intended to be a movement for travelers, particularly Black travelers, to visit this great nation, connect with its history, and experience it in the present day. The country aims to attract one million visitors by 2024 and eight million by 2027. In acknowledgement, EF Go Ahead Tours designed the nearly 2 week-long tour called Ghana Adventure: Accra to Cape Coast to immerse travelers in this dynamic country.

Image: courtesy of Go Ahead Tours

History, culture, and adventure are all included on this sweeping tour which moves through Ghana’s heartbreaking past as a British colony and hub of Triangular Trade, to its path to independence, and central role in the Back to Africa movement. Over the course of their stay, travelers will also enjoy the buzz of modern life in Ghana and meaningful visits of historical landmarks like Black Star Square, the Manhyia Palace, and the Door of No Return and Assin Manso Slave Camp at Cape Coast Castle. The more adventurous set can get a bird’s-eye view of Ghana through a walking treetop tour at Kakum National Park, meeting stingless bees and fluttering butterflies along the way.

There are also opportunities to see modern-day social enterprises, creative communities at work, wildlife conservations, and a preview of the culinary and nightlife scene. This includes including private tastings, drum lessons and performances, and museum visits. One of the highlights is an opportunity to connect with the successful Ghanaian businesswoman behind Divine Grace Poise (DGP), a group of creatives that includes fashion and accessories designers, seamstresses, and tailors and sit down for a private fashion show featuring their beautiful collections and even purchase some of the designer’s original designs and accessories.

Kente Adrinka Weaving. Image: courtesy of Go Ahead Tours.

EF Go Ahead Tours, a leader in immersive, education based travel experiences, always prioritizes safety and responsible tourism, and this itinerary is no different. To empower locals, the tour also features visits with local artisans including Trashy Bags, a cooperative where women make upcycled bags out of plastic waste, and Global Mamas, a fair-trade organization helping female artisans sell their traditional, hand-crafted products in global markets creating economic independence for the women and their families. Local guides, handpicked five-star hotels, and private travel is included.

If you’re feeling inspired to plan a trip to the Motherland, itineraries for as early as March 2023 are now open for bookings.