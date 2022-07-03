|Entrepreneur L. Nzingha Samuel is Helping Black Families Build Their Dream Homes In Ghana|Denzel Washington to be Awarded Medal of Freedom, Clarence Thomas Makes False Claims Regarding COVID-19 Vaccines, And More|What’s So Special About ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’|Ohio Police Officers Placed On Leave After Fatal Traffic Stop Shooting of Jayland Walker|The Top 4th of July Sales to Shop This Weekend|Texas Board of Education Strikes Down Proposal to Rename Slavery ‘Involuntary Relocation’|Deepen Your Faith With These Daily Worship, Bible Study and Prayer Apps|R. Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch After Being Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison|NFL Partners With Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America Institute to Increase Black Wealth|Career Platform Diverse Representation’s Black Entertainment Executives Pipeline Program Is Back for a Second Year

Entrepreneur L. Nzingha Samuel is Helping Black Families Build Their Dream Homes In Ghana

e+z+realty+co+home+ghana
Instagram/@eandz_co
  • L. Nzingha Samuel created a Black expat community in Kumasi, Ghana which currently consists of 20 American families.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

In 2019, social entrepreneur and Atlanta-native, L. Nzingha Samuel MS, ABD was one of the leaders at the forefront of the “Ghanaian Renaissance” movement, as she calls it. The movement was a result of Ghana’s massive “Year of Return” campaign and the continued racial unrest in America prompted thousands of Black Americans to trace their roots and come home to Ghana. Samuel, who owns property in Ghana, made it her mission to assist her friends, family and colleagues in building their dream homes and securing land there as well.

Alongside her fiance, Samuel tapped into her business background, coupled with her extensive travels, to found E+Z Enterprises, a family-owned, Ghana-based real estate firm that specializes in property development, construction, property management, and architectural design.

The company also coordinates and develops custom Ghana tours and bespoke experiences and engages in the movement and global social needs through community development, education, training, and strategic partnerships. Through her business, Samuel has committed herself to consciously bridging the gap between communities in Kumasi, Ghana and Atlanta and creating programs and initiatives to support Ghana’s socio-economic development.

L. Nzingha Samuel. Image: courtesy of subject.

Samuel explains. “For many of us, Ghana also provides a cultural compass, leading us home, regardless of where we may have come from originally. We know at some point we all graced the African shores.” Currently, Samuel resides between Tampa, Florida and Kumasi, Ghana with her fiance and 5-year old son. The family, who now owns multiple properties in Ghana, has developed a sister city relationship between the Honorable Mayor Anthony S. Ford of Stockbridge, GA and Honorable Mayor Christian Adu-Poku of Kumasi, Ghana.

The building process of home in Kumasi. Image: courtesy of L. Nzingha Samuel.

In partnership with Mayor Adu-Poku, Samuel created a Black expat community in Kumasi, which currently consists of 20 American families who she helped get settled. She has also provided over 100+ tools and supplies to local schools and hospitals around Ghana.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.