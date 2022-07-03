Entrepreneur L. Nzingha Samuel is Helping Black Families Build Their Dream Homes In Ghana

In 2019, social entrepreneur and Atlanta-native, L. Nzingha Samuel MS, ABD was one of the leaders at the forefront of the “Ghanaian Renaissance” movement, as she calls it. The movement was a result of Ghana’s massive “Year of Return” campaign and the continued racial unrest in America prompted thousands of Black Americans to trace their roots and come home to Ghana. Samuel, who owns property in Ghana, made it her mission to assist her friends, family and colleagues in building their dream homes and securing land there as well.

Alongside her fiance, Samuel tapped into her business background, coupled with her extensive travels, to found E+Z Enterprises, a family-owned, Ghana-based real estate firm that specializes in property development, construction, property management, and architectural design.

The company also coordinates and develops custom Ghana tours and bespoke experiences and engages in the movement and global social needs through community development, education, training, and strategic partnerships. Through her business, Samuel has committed herself to consciously bridging the gap between communities in Kumasi, Ghana and Atlanta and creating programs and initiatives to support Ghana’s socio-economic development.

L. Nzingha Samuel. Image: courtesy of subject.

Samuel explains. “For many of us, Ghana also provides a cultural compass, leading us home, regardless of where we may have come from originally. We know at some point we all graced the African shores.” Currently, Samuel resides between Tampa, Florida and Kumasi, Ghana with her fiance and 5-year old son. The family, who now owns multiple properties in Ghana, has developed a sister city relationship between the Honorable Mayor Anthony S. Ford of Stockbridge, GA and Honorable Mayor Christian Adu-Poku of Kumasi, Ghana.



The building process of home in Kumasi. Image: courtesy of L. Nzingha Samuel.

In partnership with Mayor Adu-Poku, Samuel created a Black expat community in Kumasi, which currently consists of 20 American families who she helped get settled. She has also provided over 100+ tools and supplies to local schools and hospitals around Ghana.