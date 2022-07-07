Grenada’s Spicemas Celebration Returns After Pandemic Hiatus



The Caribbean’s summer Carnival season is upon us, and the island of Grenada is preparing to welcome back its Spicemas celebration after a nearly 3-year hiatus. While this colorful event has events that run across several weeks during the summer, the main festivities will take place August 8 and 9.

Spicemas aka August Mas is an explosive celebration of the island’s rich African, Caribbean, British and French Heritage. During that time, Grenada aka The Spice Isle— due to its production of some of the world’s best nutmeg— will crown a new Carnival queen, host a series of energetic Calypso and Soca competitions, and of course there will be plenty of parades with colorful costumes and dancing in the streets until dawn.

“We are thrilled by the return of Spicemas this summer,” Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, said in a statement. “It is undoubtedly a highlight of the year for locals and visitors alike, showcasing the best entertainment and culture that Grenada has to offer. We look forward to welcoming revelers who return year after year and first timers for this unique and all-immersive event.”

Image: Grenada Tourism Authority

On Monday, August 8, visitors and locals will take to the streets in the early morning hours— while covered in everything from paint and molasses to tar and even chocolate— for the official J’ouvert parade. The morning celebration is a way to honor the ancestors through song, dance, and chants as loud drums are played in accompaniment. That afternoon, local bands will gear up for the Monday Night Mas that goes until dawn.

“Coming out of a successful Spicemas 2019, and a two-year hiatus, we are beaming with excitement to put on Spicemas this year and welcome our visitors and returning nationals to ‘Spicemas 2022 D Return’,” Kelvin Jacob, CEO of the Spicemas Corporation, said. “We have worked hard and made fundamental changes to enhance the product and make it one second to none.”

Image: Grenada Tourism Authority

The events wrap up on Tuesday (August 9) with the Last Lap aka the parade of bands. Bands from all the island’s parishes will gather while dawning bright costumes as they entertain onlookers with the sounds of steel drums, Calypso music and popular Carnival songs.

If you’re heading to the ‘Spice Island’ for Spicemas, or you have plans to visit soon, here are a few things to check out while on the island.

Image: Grenada Tourism Authority