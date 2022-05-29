Book These Last-Minute Memorial Day Weekend Getaways

Considering a last-minute vacation for the first long-weekend of summer? Don’t fret, within hours you can reach these sunny domestic destinations, on both coasts, for a quick 2-3 day trip and easy travel. The key to finding the right location is to opt for unexpected cities and resorts that don’t attract the typical holiday crowd (unlike Vegas or Miami). Whether you’re craving a sandy beach, new city to explore, or a nature-based adventure, this list has options for every preference with kid-friendly options as well.

Read on for our top-rated, long weekend excursions.

Lake Tahoe, California

Image: courtesy of James Wheeler

Perfect for a family trip, Lake Tahoe is a big blue centerpiece, surrounded by massive granite peaks of the Sierra Nevadawith top rated lodging and activities for your perfect family, romantic or relaxing vacation. Activities include hiking, mountainside diving, dozens of beaches and lake water sports, and even music and food festivals. Choose between camping or more luxurious accommodations at every price point.

Phoenix, Arizona

Image: courtesy of Visit Phoenix

Not many people know about Phoenix’s top-rated spas and poolside resorts that are ideal for a girls’ weekend for relaxing, reflecting, and rejuvenating. Not only do they overlook the city’s scenic desert backdrop; they’re known for using elements in the desert during treatments. While some destination spas take their cues from luxurious European and Asian practices, others utilize botanicals found in the surrounding Sonoran Desert and take inspiration from Native American traditions.

Block Island, Rhode Island

Image: courtesy of Visit Block Island

Northeasterners will love this quaint island that’s filled with a variety of shops, delicious fice-star dining options, and a laid back beach culture. If you’re bringing kids, they’ll love biking or riding mopeds through scenic routes, hiking, horseback riding, snorkeling and sunset sailboat rides.

Savannah, Georgia

Image: Instagram/@visitsavannah

Looking for a dose of Southern hospitality? Savannah, Georgia is a charming soulful escape where art, period architecture, trendy boutiques and haunted stories are all set under a veil of Spanish moss. Restaurants feature cuisine straight from the coast and cocktails are served at every meal. Savannah celebrates more than 250 years of black history and features a number of historic sites and museums that focus on this important piece of the area’s past through daily specialized tours.

Delray Beach, Florida

Image: Instagram/@downtowndelray

Once named, “Most Fun Small Town” in the U.S., Delray Beach is known for a lively main street, gorgeous beach weather, a bustling arts scene, and booming nightlife. The vibrant South Florida town doesn’t have the traffic of Miami but the downtown scene has just as many activities to do. Foodies will love the thriving food culture at Delray Beach Market which features thirty-five individually curated, world-class vendors.

Lake George, New York

Image: courtesy of The Sagamore Resort

The Sagamore Resort, on Lake George, is a landmark hotel with rich history and incredibly lush views. The rustic accommodations, incredible spa, land or water sports, and 18-hole golf course will keep your entire family busy during the day. In the evening, meet at one of the resort’s award-winning dining options or venture out to local options beloved by locals.

Gullah Sea Islands, South Carolina

Image: courtesy of ArtHouse Studio

Isolated on South Carolina’s Sea Islands for generations, the Gullah/Geechee preserved more of their heritage than any other African-American community in the United States. Today, native islanders are still serving up flavorful Gullah dishes, weaving baskets from sweetgrass and sharing their heritage in tours, galleries and museums.