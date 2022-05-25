Loews Hotels Launches ‘Summerfest’ Program With Curated Itineraries for A Stress-Free Trip

After enduring two summers of uncertainty, Loews Hotels & Co, the brand behind twenty-six hotels and resorts across the United States and Canada, is celebrating seasonal travel, in-person connectivity, and the beauty of local travel with a summer-long immersive program. As part of Loews’ commitment to “welcoming you like family,” the brand has curated on-site warm weather offerings designed to appeal to guests of all ages, abilities, and lifestyles-from family activities, romantic couple excursions, and relaxing poolside pampering.

Summerfest will kick off on June 1, 2022 and will run through Labor Day. Available in most destinations across the country, the program will be infused with signature elements of each location with summer-themed offerings including:

Signature Summerfest Cocktails with SelvaRey Rum:

Each property will capture the flavors of summer with a host of uniquely created cocktails in partnership with Bruno Mars’ award-winning SelvaRey Rum. Offering a destination-specific spin on summer, each property’s signature “Summerfest Cocktail” will pair SelvaRey with locally-sourced ingredients and garnishes. Each property’s mixology team has put equal attention into crafting a host of destination-driven mocktails so everyone can enjoy a taste of summer.

Summerfest Cultural Safaris:

To help guests discover the hidden gems of their respective destination, each participating property will launch their own “Summerfest Cultural Safari.” Designed as a self-guided tour, the Summerfest Cultural Safaris include everything from destination landmarks to must-photograph street art, local dog parks, family-owned businesses, and community events so you can truly enjoy the local scene. The Summerfest Cultural Safaris are fully inclusive and are designed for all ages and all abilities, with a majority of the points of interest within a short radius from each property. Highlights from the Safari destinations include:

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Located on Española Way, located between 14th and 15th Streets, the historic and recently restored Mediterranean-inspired hideaway offers vibrant dining options and free nightly entertainment along the pastel-colored pedestrian corridor.

Loews Ventana Canyon Resort

This stay includes activities based in DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum, a nationally recognized historic location that features immersive southwest art. The current exhibit “DeGrazia’s Sombreros” and “DeGrazia’s Native Dancers” traces more than fifty years of the evolving symbolism and abstraction of the traditional Mexican sombrero in the artwork of Ted DeGrazia.

Live! by Loews Arlington

Take on the Arlington Sculpture Trail at Richard Greene Linear Park with friends or as a family. The walkable trail tour within the Richard Greene Linear Park features fantastic views and photo-worthy moments in front of the Caelum Moor Environmental Sculptures.

