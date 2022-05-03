Milwaukee – A Cultural Hub Where Unique Unites

Tucked away along the shores of Lake Michigan lies Milwaukee – a charming, unsung, and sometimes misunderstood metropolis. People tend to underestimate the modernity of Milwaukee, but in reality, it’s a densely populated city filled with ethnic and cultural diversity. If you could use a break from the monotony of your daily routine or you’re hoping to visit someplace new with someone special, this unique metropolitan area is packed with worthy attractions to fill your days and nights.

Dubbed “the City of Festivals,” there is no wrong time of year to visit this bustling city. You may even find it necessary to extend your stay because there is almost too much to see and do. In warmer months, you’ll be delighted to witness Milwaukee’s lakeside festival grounds spring to life with a series of festivals. Milwaukeeans widely celebrate their various cultures through festivals such as Juneteenth, Pridefest, Black Arts Fest MKE, Summerfest – the world’s largest music festival, and the Fresh Water Jazz Festival, which takes place in August. The sightseer in you will appreciate touring through the city’s downtown neighborhoods by way of the Milwaukee RiverWalk, which reveals a breathtaking view of Lake Michigan. During your stroll through the riverfront neighborhoods, you’ll also be pleased to discover endless options for indulgence, ranging from the casual Lonchera El Tapatio Taco Truck to the modern Italian Zarletti.

Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward is rich with art. Aesthetes have much to observe as more than 20 art galleries and studios, such as the Tory Folliard Gallery, line the SoHo-esque neighborhood and world-class sculptures occupy Wisconsin Avenue. More, the Third Ward hosts Gallery Nights to showcase the art of local and national artists on a quarterly basis.

Take a voyage into the past while viewing exhibits at America’s Black Holocaust Museum or immerse yourself in local Black history at The Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum – which zooms in on the history of African Americans in Wisconsin. Support local Black and Brown artisans at the Bronzeville Collective MKE or restaurateurs at Sherman Phoenix – a commercial and community space birthed from residents leading a rallying cry for societal change.

If you’re a sports aficionado, you will want to pull up at the Fiserv Forum to see the World Champion Milwaukee Bucks in action before heading to The Deer District to grab a few drinks at spots like Mecca Sports Bar and Grille with other fans. And if you’re feeling lucky, the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has a game for every player.

Foodies can never get enough of Milwaukee’s distinctive food scene, which overflows with award-winning, multicultural dining options like Jewel’s Caribbean, Daddy’s Soul Food Grille, and On the Bayou. James Beard-nominated chefs and eateries decorate the city, making it a food lover’s paradise. The nibbler in you will sample to your heart’s content at Zocalo Food Truck Park where food entrepreneurs like Maria Salas and Leo Farfan of Anytime Arepa serve culinary diversity.

If you’re into art, history, sports, cuisine, or something in between, you’ll find it in Milwaukee, the city where Unique Unites. One-of-a-kind, Instagrammable moments await. The only thing missing is you. Whether your visit leads you to the Paramount Records Blues Trail, the largest collection of Haitian art in the world at the Milwaukee Art Museum, or an open-air gallery of murals at the Black Cat Alley, this midwestern city is a hub for rich cultural experiences that you will remember forever.

