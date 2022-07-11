Visit These Unique Destinations For Your Next Girls Trip Getaway

A girlfriends’ getaway should be required for all friend groups. Girls’ trips are not only a way to explore new places with those closest to you, but they also provide a level of therapeutic relief and hours of bonding moments.

While most girls’ getaways involve color-coordinated fashion moments, retail therapy, time at the spa, and relaxation in a tropical setting—and we are here for all of the above—sometimes you want to step out of your comfort zone and experience something new with your crew. Something that will activate new core memories and stories to reminisce on for years to come.

From a nostalgic Caribbean sailing to taking up space in one of the wealthiest domestic destinations, here are some unique ideas for your future girlfriend’s getaways.

Set sail aboard Disney’s newest cruise ship-The Wish

Image: courtesy of DeAnna Taylor

We know what you are thinking. This is supposed to be a fun, kid-free, stress-free trip just for your friends. But, hear us out. Disney is known for its over-the-top productions and execution, and this ship—The Wish— is no different. While it isn’t adults-only exclusively, there are over a half dozen adult-only spaces onboard.

Cruise into nostalgia with everything from an upscale Beauty and the Beast-themed lounge and restaurant to an intergalactic Star Wars bar that serves drinks unlike anything you’ve seen before. And yes, even beyond the restaurants and bars, there’s also an adults-only outdoor space which features an infinity pool overlooking the sea, a bar that whips up refreshing Prosecco and popsicle cocktails, as well as plush loungers and beach chairs for those who want to just sit and chat as the sea breeze cools you.

Rough it in style with a glamping getaway

DeAnna Taylor. Image courtesy of subject.

Glamping aka glamorous camping is becoming increasingly popular. Definitely an idea for the fall, this options allows for some super cute fashion moments with matching lumberjack prints for you and your girls. During the day, simply unplug and connect with nature or play fun card games to better bond with your friends.

At night, sit under the stars as you roast s’mores fireside, then retreat to your full-service luxury tent accommodations for a cozy night’s rest. Yes, glamping tents include a full bathroom, some even with soaker tubs.

There are dozens of glamping sites around the United States, but a few standout locations are: Asheville Glamping in North Carolina and Westgate River Ranch in Central Florida.

Eat and drink your way through Epcot



DeAnna Taylor. Image courtesy of subject.

Yes, we’re listing two Disney options here. If you didn’t know, Disney World’s Epcot park is becoming the new hangout for girlfriend groups who simply want a day— or two— of indulging in international dishes and cocktails that may be hard to find in other places around the U.S.

Each fall, the park hosts its long-running international food and wine fest for over two months. Nearly half of the park is set up as a replica of popular international destinations— all the way down to the structure of the buildings— such as Morocco, France, Italy, Mexico and more. It’s like traveling abroad without the high flight prices. Hop from country to country as you try food and drink native to the area. But, pace yourselves, there is a lot of ground to cover. Pro Tip: Be sure to add in time to also explore the Disney Springs area. There are several Michelin star-worthy restaurants to try.

Bond through nature on an overnight African safari

Image: courtesy of DeAnna Taylor

There are dozens of safari options across the continent and beyond, but overnight safaris take things to a new level. While most can be on the expensive side, this unique girl’s trip idea is great for those who want to immerse themselves in new cultural experiences.

Safaris are a big part of Africa’s culture— especially in Eastern and Southern parts of the continent. Not only are you able to get up close with native wildlife, but many of the accommodations rival your favorite 5-star hotels and even have a full-service spa on-site.

Live your best life during a summer weekend in Martha’s Vineyard

Instagram/@visitmarthasvineyard

Just a short 2-hour drive from Boston, Martha’s Vineyard is the perfect destination for a quick, domestic girls’ trip. Although it has long been touted as a place for only the wealthy and elite, MV is now becoming the go-to place for professional Black travelers— especially during the month of August. Throughout the month, and leading into Labor Day Weekend— the town is filled with HBCU grads and more who attend the annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, as well as a host of other food and wine events thrown by Black-owned brands like Uncle Nearest Whiskey.

While there, you’ll want to carve out one morning to take the daily Oak Bluffs polar plunge, which is a decades long tradition in which Black swimmer of all levels take to the water for a morning of fellowship and honoring those who came before us.