Tampa Bay Gives Vacationers Adventure With a Laid Back Vibe

You don’t need a passport to have a travel experience that’s Instagram-worthy, culturally enlightening or luxurious.There are places stateside that will make you long for more PTO, like Tampa Bay, Florida.

Located on the west-central coast of the Sunshine State, Tampa Bay is known for bringing the heat — literally (the region boasts a tropical climate with weather ranging from low 70s to 90s all year long). But sunny skies aren’t Tampa Bay’s only draw. Tampa Bay is a travel destination that hits the mark when it comes to all things that make a getaway memorable. From sparkling water and rich historic sites to incredible actions and luxe shopping centers, travelers can create their own adventure in this popular Southern city.

Black Culture

Traveling while Black often means scrambling to cobble together bits on an itinerary that illuminate our history and celebrate unique aspects of African American culture. There’s no need to hunt for the perfect finds in Tampa Bay. The city is filled with resources that pay homage to the Black diaspora, including the historic Perry Harvey Sr. Park, which features a famed wall installation of African American history; Jose´ Marti´ Park in the historic Ybor City; the Tampa Bay History Center, which has a new curator of Black History; or Al’s Finger Licking Good Soul Food — the name says it all.

Speaking of food, Tampa Bay’s Black-owned food scene gives visitors a reason to power walk down the city’s famed Bayshore Boulevard, which at 4.5 miles is one of the longest continuous sidewalks in the United States. Florida’s third most populated city, Tampa Bay’s eateries showcase the area’s potent intra-cultural diversity and authenticity. Popular African American run restaurants like Mama’s Southern Soul Food, 7th + Grove, and Rose Bar Tampa, are reminders of the breadth of Black culture, influence, and history—via the lens of culinary arts—offered in this Sunshine State city.

Keeping It Luxe

Accommodations are king when traveling. Whether you’re looking for the five-star treatment, the latest boutique hotel experience or a room in a tried-and-true hotel chain, Tampa Bay has it all. The city’s hotel market is booming. In fact, there are more than 2,500 new hotel rooms added to the market in the last year. Be among the first guests to stay in the soon to open Tampa EDITION, the area’s debut luxury facility; try out the Epicurean Hotel, a foodie fave; or book a room in the Hyatt Place/Hyatt House or Aloft/Element Midtown—both accommodations are brand new. Guests also have their pick of countless popular hotels, and the recently expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino—with more than 500 new guestrooms and suites.

Family Fun

Once you lock in your hotel, a few cultural excursions, and top dining choices it’s simply time to unwind. Into exploring? You can visit Sparkman Wharf, a waterfront delight that’s home to countless restaurants and experiential delights, like bike rentals. Tampa Bay’s historic Ybor City features the J.C. Newman Cigar Museum, the oldest family-owned company of its kind in the United States. For adventure lovers, there are theme parks such as Busch Gardens – Tampa Bay, home of the tallest hybrid roller coaster in America. Those in search of more laid-back fun can enjoy favorites like the Tampa Museum of Art, the Pirate Water Taxi, ZooTampa at Lowry Park, and The Florida Aquarium.

Travel season is here. Make memories that will last a lifetime in Tampa Bay.

