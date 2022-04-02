10 Books to Strengthen Your Faith and Uplift You Through Challenging Times

When facing a challenging time in your life or are just feeling stuck in a rut, reconnecting with your faith can be a source of encouragement and an assurance of God’s presence when you need it most. Yes, therapy, mindfulness and self-care are also helpful tools, but strengthening your spirituality serves as an everlasting anchor to keep you secure during the rockiest times.

Dedicating some time daily to read spiritual books, that bring you closer to God, can deepen your faith and serve as a reminder of what’s truly important. When you don’t have someone to confide in, the right reads can even serve as a support system, reinforce messages of peace and joy and help you start the day with a gentle reminder that you are loved. Additionally, many of these titles offer different techniques for prayer, relevant Bible verses, and modern anecdotes of others who have overcome similar challenges.

The options below range from daily gratitude journals, to full-on narratives, and even guidebooks that are all inspired to uplift our community and address the struggles we face daily. We’ve rounded up our ten top-rated page-turners, a mix of both classic and newer books, that offer a wealth of engaging and enlightening options for every phase of your life.

Divine Disruption Holding On To Faith When Life Breaks Your Heart by Dr. Tony Evans

Divine Disruption: Holding On To Faith When Life Breaks Your Heart

In this biblical and conversational book by Dr. Tony Evans and his four adult children—Chrystal Evans Hurst, Priscilla Shirer, Anthony Evans, and Jonathan Evans—you will hear five insightful perspectives on what it means to work your way through life’s unexpected challenges with grace and find a deeper faith. With over 1,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this book is sure to deliver a strong message that resonates.

Purposeful Perspectives: Empowering Black Women Towards Spiritual Alignment, Self-Mastery, and Joy by Nichomi Higgins

Purposeful Perspectives: Empowering Black Women Towards Spiritual Alignment, Self-Mastery, and Joy

This book is filled with strategies to help navigate life’s struggles with authority and essentially feel more aligned. It also comes with a journal you can use to reflect on your journey with the goal of freeing yourself from limiting beliefs and leaning in to self-acceptance.

Crazy Faith, It’s Only Crazy Until It Happens by Michael Todd

Crazy Faith, It's Only Crazy Until It Happens

From the author of Relationship Goals, this New York Times Bestseller is centered on the belief that taking risks and trusting in God to protect you is crucial in living a purposeful life. ‘Even if you have to start with baby faith or maybe faith, you can become empowered to let go of your lazy faith, trust God through your hazy faith, and learn to live a lifestyle of crazy faith.’ Through anecdotes about modern-day faith warriors, who take cues from biblical stories, Todd encourages you to develop courage and see results.

Care for the Mental and Spiritual Health of Black Men: Hope to Keep Going (Religion and Race) by Nicholas Grier

Care for the Mental and Spiritual Health of Black Men: Hope to Keep Going (Religion and Race)

Nicholas Grier provides a careful and critical analysis of spiritual hope and healing as the key to individual and communal growth and well-being. This title delves into the complex topic of mental health with reflections on gender, race, sexuality, and class to provide a constructive framework for care and counseling amongst Black men.

Faith in the Valley: Lessons for Women on the Journey to Peace by Iyanla Vanzant

Faith in the Valley: Lessons for Women on the Journey to Peace

Released in 1996, this book is beloved for its lessons on how women can cleanse their minds and promote a healthy foundation for living in this fast-moving world. Described as “the most powerful spiritual healer, fixer, teacher on the planet” by Oprah Winfrey, Vanzant says, “this book was written to help you feel less lonely by reminding you that you really aren’t ever alone since God is always by your side…No matter how dire the situation may seem, no matter how dark and bleak the valley may be, you have all you need within you to survive the valley—any valley.”

You Are Your Best Thing by Tarana Burke and Dr. Brené Brown

You Are Your Best Thing

These powerful authors bring together a dynamic group of Black writers, organizers, artists, academic, and cultural figures for a series of essays to discuss leaning on faith, vulnerability, and shame resilience.

The Secret Prayer of a Righteous Black Woman – The Power of a Mother’s Prayer: Learn How to Identify and Eliminate Fear and Negative Thinking Through Faith by Reea Rodney

The Secret Prayer of a Righteous Black Woman—The Power of a Mother's Prayer: Learn How to Identify and Eliminate Fear and Negative Thinking Through Faith

Reea Rodney Rodney’s experience as a Black mother, alongside insight from eleven co-authors, highlights the worries and trials of parenting and how they overcame the obstacles through faith and self-discipline.

Reading While Black: African American Biblical Interpretation as an Exercise in Hope by Esau McCaulley

Reading While Black: African American Biblical Interpretation as an Exercise in Hope

Written by New Testament scholar, Esau McCaulley, this book takes a deep dive into the powerful uplifting effect of the practice of Bible reading and interpretation in traditional Black churches. McCaulley makes a strong argument that the ritual of reading scripture is invaluable to our community. It allows us to connect with our inner power, remain unified, and address the urgent issues of our times.

Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith by Kel Mitchell

Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith

Kel Mitchell, known as the famed comedian and actor of Kenan & Kel, is also a pastor and open about his previous struggles with depression and addiction. His book is a guide to a powerful 90-day challenge with powerful, practical devotions to help you level up your faith and celebrate the blessings God is giving you today.

Bipolar Faith: A Black Woman’s Journey with Depression and Faith by Monica A. Coleman

Bipolar Faith: A Black Woman's Journey with Depression and Faith

This deeply personal account of Coleman’s process of coming to terms with personal and generational trauma, receiving a Bipolar II Disorder diagnosis, all while enjoying success in her career, is a honest look at her journey of healing. Only as Coleman began to face her illness was she able to live honestly and faithfully in the world. And in the process, she discovered a new and liberating vision of God.