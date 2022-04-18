The 10 ‘Greenest’ Cars to Buy This Year for Every Budget

With Earth Day around the corner, you may be wondering what you can do to be kinder to the environment. If your desire to do good also happens to coincide with your need for a new car, we have the answer: consider getting a ‘green’ vehicle. No, not the color, though we wouldn’t rule that out, but a car that is more environmentally friendly.

What exactly does that mean? Well, according to United States Environmental Protection Agency, it’s all about better efficiency and less pollution. You see, historically, 99% of cars and passenger trucks have used gas or diesel fuel, which has led to its fair share of gunk clogging up our air. But with cars that are all electric or hybrid (a mixture of gas and electric) you emit less or no greenhouse gases when driving, and, to be honest, just get a better overall value.

We know, though, that having a green ride isn’t your only need. You also want something that is affordable, gets good mileage (we know those gas prices have not been wallet friendly lately!), and is aesthetically pleasing. So we did a bit of research, looking at American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy’s (ACEEE) 2022 Top Greener Cars Report, Green Car Report’s Best Car to Buy 2022 guide, and chatting up folks who have already gone the eco-friendly route, and came up with this list of 10 picks, most of which offer a tax credit. Read on to see if one speaks to you.

Image: courtesy of Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq Blue starting at $23,600, hyundaiusa.com

With three models to choose from, the Blue is the least expensive hybrid model. While that means it won’t have regenerative braking like the SE or SEL, the Blue still has plenty of worthy benefits, including being super fuel efficient, racking up 60 miles per gallon (highway); boating a spacious inner cabin outfitted with eco-friendly materials such as recycled plastics; and an 8-inch color touchscreen display that likely houses all your favorite apps.

Image: courtesy of BMW

BMW i4 M50 starting at $65,900, bmwusa.com

BMWs have always been synonymous with sophistication and fun—and you should expect nothing less from the i4 M50, the brand’s first fully-electric performance model. Not only does this sleek four-door sport dual electric motors, but it can hit 60 MPH in under four seconds. Best of all, it has brake energy recuperation, which means it turns the energy used for braking into electric energy to power the car.

Image: courtesy of Nissan

Nissan Leaf EV starting at $27,400, nissanusa.com

Practical, affordable and reliable, that’s the Leaf in a nutshell. It’s no wonder, this all-electric model, which originally launched in 2010, is still winning over drivers 12 years later. Outfitted with a large 23-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion floor-mounted battery, the four-door sedan can power through roughly 149 miles (226 for the S Plus) before needing a charge. Also noteworthy: The Leaf is outfitted with e-Pedal, meaning you can do ALL the things— start, accelerate, decelerate and stop— with just a singular pedal.

Image: Rivian

Rivian R1T starting at $67,500, rivian.com

If you’re a pick-up truck person, the R1T has you covered. Billed as “the word’s first electric adventure vehicle,” this aluminum alloy, steel and carbon fiber model handles tough terrain with ease, can tow up to 11,000 pounds, and can wade in at least three feet of water. The LTE and WIFI connected car is also not short on storage—it has 62 cubic feet of it—so you can be sure to have all your gear with you for your next outdoor escapade.

Image: courtesy of Lucid

Lucid Air starting at $77,400 lucidmotors.com

Named 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year, the Air is the epitome of luxury. If you are looking for something sleek, aerodynamic and eye-catching, this model, which many have compared to the Tesla, may pique your interest. But don’t let the eye candy fool you, it packs plenty of performance features too. Going from 0-60mph in just 2.5 seconds, you can drive it for up to 520 miles before having to recharge, and when you do, a mere 20 minutes will help you recoup 300 miles.

Image: courtesy of Tesla

Tesla Model 3 starting at $46,990, tesla.com

When people think of electric vehicles, Tesla most definitely tops the list. Yes, it has a dual motor which means it’s super-fast and you can cruise for about 358 miles when fully charged, but most importantly it sets the bar for safety standards with a solid aluminum and steel frame, impact-absorbing rails and center pillar reinforcements, and eight cameras that offer 360 degrees of visibility while 12 sensors can detect surrounding objects.In fact, it has a 5-Star Safety Rating overall and in every category from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Also, it’s easy on the eyes.

Image: courtesy of Volvo

Volvo XC60 Recharge starting at $54,250, volvocars.com

One thing is for sure, this midsize hybrid SUV drives like a dream thanks to all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine. But you won’t have to worry about this luxury ride guzzling gas (read: your wallet will be happy), because this model is a hybrid. When you set it to pure electric mode, though, be prepared to cruise for up to 35 miles. Bonus: There are plenty of extra frills, including a blind spot information system (BLIS) which can subtly adjust steering if there is risk of collision; one-pedal drive, and Google Android-based interface, which offers more personalization options, such as voice-assistant and Google Maps navigation.

Image: courtesy of Chevrolet

Chevrolet Bolt starting at $31,500, chevrolet.com

The Bolt made waves when it first drove on the scene in 2017, so much so that it earned MotorTrend Car of the Year. Five years later it has a few new tricks and tweaks up its sleeve, including a face lift (much more upscale ), a redesigned interior cabin (which is roomy enough for five passengers) and a much-needed tech upgrade. The best part: You get all of this with a price that that is about a 5K lower than the previous model. Don’t worry, you’ll still get great mileage—259 of ‘em with a full charge.

Image: courtesy of Volvo

Volkswagen ID.4 starting at $41,230, vw.com

If you are managing a big family (read: toting your kids around to all of their play dates, sports practices, and instrument rehearsals), an SUV, specifically the ID.4, should be high on your list. For starters, it is super roomy enough for four passengers and the contoured leather like seats not only feel plush but can be outfitted with a massage feature to make long rides (it can go up to 280 miles on a single charge) feel much more comfortable. And instead of entertaining the kiddos with screens, they can take in the beauty of the sky with the expansive glass roof. Don’t worry, though, if the sun becomes over powering, you can always swipe on the sunshade.

Image: courtesy of Ford

Ford Mustang Mach- E Select starting at $43,895, ford.com

You can’t think of Mustang and not thing of a fun, fast, muscle car. Well, this all-electric, compact SUV version offers all of that (hello 266 horsepower engine!) but with a more sustainable tireprint, err footprint. It also has a few bells and whistles that are worth noting like heated seats and steering wheel, a bunch of tech (cameras, sensors, steering assist, etc.) that can help lower your risk of getting in an accident, and cloud-based connectivity. It also looks pretty sweet too!