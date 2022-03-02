12 Black-Owned Activewear Brands to Shop Now

The fitness and wellness industry is historically known for a lack of inclusion, especially in the activewear space. Luckily, a growing growing number of Black creatives, celebs and entrepreneurs are launching their own spandex brands that are the perfect mix of fashion-meets-fitness with options that are on-trend, eco-friendly, socially-conscious, and affordable.

Whether you’re into high-impact, sweat-dripping workouts or just want a new matching set to rock on the weekend, there’s a range of performance-driven fabrics and silhouettes that match your activity and level of intensity. The majority of these brands also offer inclusive sizing as well, which is a must.

Scroll ahead for the 12 brands that are so functional and stylish, you’ll be inspired to support and get your sweat on.

JoJa Goalfriend Activewear: Founded by Victoria Secret models Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver, this newly-launched brand offers fashion-forward workout tops, bras and leggings that are buttery soft and moisture wicking. Pieces like the color-blocked, one-shoulder top are so chic, you’ll be tempted to wear them outside of the gym.

2. EleVen by Venus Williams: It’s no surprise that Venus Williams is behind this knockout line of cool and functional tennis and active line.The tennis legend was tired of the dull, preppy options typically on the market, and was inspired to start a line that lets you serve looks on and off the court. As a bonus, the tech-y, high-quality material is equipped with UV sun protection, quick-dry performance, and four-way stretch so you can spend all day on the court without any discomfort.

3. J.Dow Fitness: Perfect for a wide range of exercises, this line of bras, leggings, shorts, and bodysuits is designed in sleek silhouettes, with maternity options, for an ultra-flattering fit. Shop their newest ‘Black Beyond Measure’ collection designed in collaboration with Target that’s filled with prints so energetic, you’ll be inspired to get off the couch and move your body.

4. Arrow & Phoenix Sweat: If eco-friendly manufacturing is important to you, this collection of recycled spandex is made sustainably and fits like a glove with sizing available up to 3XL. The brand also creates ultra-supportive, sporty swimwear that won’t budge during water activities or pool time.

5. Roam Loud: Made for the woman who prioritizes health and wellness in her everyday lifestyle, this line of high-performance spandex comes in vibrant hues and aims to capture the ‘bold spirit’ of the wearer to celebrate their individuality.

6. Tier Activewear: Thanks to a double brushed material, Tier leggings are sure to be the softest pair in your wardrobe. The premium fabric is also sweat wicking and hand dyed to perfection with fun tie-dye variations.

7. Full Court Sports: Inspired by the style of retro tennis players, this sleek line of sophisticated tennis basics have a sophisticated, minimalist design. Their exclusive collection with Net-A-Porter is just as chic.

8. Vertical Activewear: Best known for their conscious manufacturing process and inclusive brand ethos, Vertical Activewear prides itself as being a slow fashion brand. This means it’s made on-demand using recycled fabrics to avoid creating excess waste. The edgy, cut-out styles are best for low-impact workouts and range in sizing from XS-5XL.

9. Lukafit: Best known for their inclusive sizing options up to 3XL, Lukafit is created specifically for women with curves, which we love! Their beloved ‘squat-proof leggings’ are designed to stay securely in place on your waist during high-energy workouts thanks to a hidden drawstring that guarantees the perfect fit.

10. Solely Fit: Stephanie Okolie, the founder of Solely Fit, was inspired by her Haitian and Nigerian roots when dreaming up this skin-baring line of spandex, which is ideal for moving in the sun. Some of her flashier pieces are high-shine bodysuits with head-turning cutouts and nude-toned mesh cutouts contoured to your body shape to make the wearer feel extra confident.

11. Zoezi Sport: The name Zoezi translates to “exercise” in Swahili. The brand taps into its global heritage by merging bright colors and creativity with performance fabrication, using inspiration from the founder Yvonne Bulimo’s rich Kenyan heritage. Its leggings are known for feeling incredibly soft and smooth while providing a gentle compressive feel as you breathe, stretch, and move. Shop their newest mini-me collection with matching sets for you and your little one.

12. PYNRS: In an effort to diversify the running community, Sid Baptista, who is also a certified run coach, founded this unisex brand and apparel line with a focus on serving diverse people, with diverse body types from all communities.⁠ Baptista realized that there was a need for products tailored to non-traditional runners with more muscular bodies, which inspired him with the initiative to make running accessible to everyBODY.