22 Resolutions for 2022

It’s history. 2021, that is. And after casting a final backward gaze on that chaotic year, it’s time to set our sights on 2022. Last year made us realize just how precious time is and how important it is to make the most of the time ahead of us. Taking time to cherish our family and friends, as well as to pursue goals and priorities that will enrich our lives, is how we all wish to go forward.

Well, the time to get busy setting long-held plans in motion is upon us. Below are suggested resolutions to get you started. Some are time-tested and others, we hope, are just plain timely.