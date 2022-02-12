Romance in Aruba: 4 Date Night Restaurants for Your Next Excursion

Whether you and your special someone are visiting the island in time for Valentine’s Day or you’ve scheduled a trip for the near future, Aruba is the perfect location to unplug from the stressors and pressures of everyday life and rekindle the romance in your relationship. And if an intimate date night is on your list of things to do while visiting the “Happy Island,” you’ll want to visit these restaurants during your stay.

Flying Fishbone

The Flying Fishbone is a seafood lovers paradise. Located in Savaneta along a crescent bay, this hidden gem offers an unforgettable experience with on-beach dining. The carefully curated menu proposes the perfect balance of surf and turf along with a noteworthy collection of delectable desserts to choose from.

The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

If your Aruban voyage for two leads you and your lover to the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, you may want to shower yourselves with the all-star treatment by booking a private dinner with the Sunset Concierge. In addition to feasting on a five-course meal curated by the Concierge, couples have a variety of locations to choose from for the private dinner, including a beachfront cabana, Arashi sand dunes or beneath divi-divi trees.

Papiamento

Couples who desire a bit of enchantment in their date night excursions will adore the Papiamento Restaurant. Located in an authentic Aruban manor house that is decked out with Dutch-style antiques, this family-run restaurant is often referred to as a “magical combination of museum and tropical paradise.”

Xixon

Hailing from Miami, Xixon recently opened its first Caribbean location on the island of Aruba. The Spanish eatery invites patrons to explore Spain by way of its extensive wine collection and gourmet menus.